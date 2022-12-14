ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Vikings After Suffering Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was initially listed as questionable to return before going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was officially ruled out in the second quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Alvin Kamara takes subtle shot at Saints’ coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints have had an odd change this season. Even with all of their injuries on offense, the Saints have not used one of their best weapons nearly enough. Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in open space in the NFL throughout his career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Bills Share Photos of Highmark Stadium Covered in Snow Ahead of Dolphins Game

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills tweeted photos of their snow-covered stadium. After heavy snowfall overnight and throughout the day Saturday, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, resembled a winter wonderland. Southern Erie County, which is the location of Orchard...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy

The team is also placing LB Zack Baun on injured reserve, activating WR Chase Hansen from IR, and elevating WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad. McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
PHILADELPHIA, PA

