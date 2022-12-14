Read full article on original website
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Drew Brees says 'your heart hurts' watching Saints' disappointing season fall to 4-9
You often are who your record says you are in the NFL, but Drew Brees feels the New Orleans Saints are better than their 4-9 tally suggests. The former Saints quarterback took stock of his old team during an appearance on WWL radio Thursday night, discussing their year so far and what’s ahead of them.
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel Ripped by Fans After Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
The bloom is coming off the rose for Mike McDaniel in the wake of the Miami Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Tyler Bass made the game-winning field goal as time expired after the Bills put together a drive that took the final 5:56 off the clock.
Alvin Kamara weighs in on the New Orleans Saints offensive struggles after practice Thursday
At one point this season, the New Orleans Saints offense was top 5 in league rankings but has since dropped to 15th overall heading into week 15.
New Orleans Saints rule 2 out, 7 others questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta
The New Orleans Saints rule 2 players out and 7 others questionable on the final injury report before their Sunday rematch with the Atlanta Falcons.
Ed-itorial: Why Sean Payton’s return to Saints makes no sense!
There are rumors, reports and speculation that Sean Payton could return as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. I just have one question – why?
Bleacher Report
Fans Tout Bills' Josh Allen as MVP After 'Masterclass' to Clinch NFL Playoff Berth
For the fourth straight season and the fifth time in six years, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason. Buffalo clinched its AFC playoff berth on Saturday with a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen put on a show to help...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Managers Lament Jonathan Taylor's Ankle Injury as Playoffs Begin
Fantasy football managers were dealt a major blow Saturday when Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out early in Indy's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury. After making a catch for 13 yards, Taylor left the field and entered the blue injury tent. It was...
Bleacher Report
Billy Napier Doubted by Fans After Oregon State Routs Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
The Florida Gators fell to the Oregon State Beavers 30-3 on Saturday in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, finishing the year with a 6-7 record in Billy Napier's first season as head coach. Florida kicked a field goal with just seconds remaining on the clock to record its only...
Bleacher Report
Vikings Stun Twitter, Complete 'Greatest Comeback in NFL History' with Win over Colts
It only took the Minnesota Vikings 14 games to clinch the NFC North and earn a playoff spot. The Vikings (11-3) officially won the division Saturday with a miraculous 39-36 comeback victory over Indianapolis Colts. Down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings charged back to score 14 points in the third...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Vikings After Suffering Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was initially listed as questionable to return before going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was officially ruled out in the second quarter.
atozsports.com
Alvin Kamara takes subtle shot at Saints’ coaching staff
The New Orleans Saints have had an odd change this season. Even with all of their injuries on offense, the Saints have not used one of their best weapons nearly enough. Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in open space in the NFL throughout his career.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jeff Saturday: 'Plenty of Blame to Go Around' After Historic Loss to Vikings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't pinpoint one specific thing that went wrong for his team in its historic 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Saturday said there is "plenty of blame to go around" after the Colts blew...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
Bleacher Report
Bills Share Photos of Highmark Stadium Covered in Snow Ahead of Dolphins Game
Ahead of Saturday night's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills tweeted photos of their snow-covered stadium. After heavy snowfall overnight and throughout the day Saturday, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, resembled a winter wonderland. Southern Erie County, which is the location of Orchard...
Bleacher Report
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
Bleacher Report
Justin Tucker Stuns Twitter After Missing Multiple FGs in Ravens' Loss to Browns
You know it's a bad day for the Baltimore Ravens when even Justin Tucker is struggling. The star Ravens kicker, a model of consistency during his NFL career, missed a 48-yard field goal and had a 50-yard attempt blocked in Baltimore's 13-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. And...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy
The team is also placing LB Zack Baun on injured reserve, activating WR Chase Hansen from IR, and elevating WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad. McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Discusses Bills Game amid Criticism: 'It Snows in Alabama'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly isn't too concerned about the possibility of cold and snowy weather when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on the road Saturday night. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the former University of Alabama star made it clear that he has experienced snow before, saying:...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Support 'Building' for Steve Wilks to Be Named Panthers' Full-Time HC
There is a growing belief in NFL circles that Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has earned the right to be appointed the team's full-time head coach, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Slam dunk to take interim tag off title," an AFC executive told Fowler. "Better brand of football since...
