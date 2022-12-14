ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Elon Musk is transforming Twitter into … Arizona!

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Opinion: Let's review: Intolerance? Check. Prejudice? Check. Misinformation? Check. Crackpots? Check. Zealots? Check. Beauty? Check. Humanity? Check.

Arizona Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMmcQ_0jiH4DkR00

Earlier this week Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, disbanded its “Trust and Safety Council,” an advisory group made up of civil rights and human rights organizations that, among other things, helped the company address hate speech, child exploitation and some of the other ugly aspects of a social media platform.

This led one irate reader to send me a note asking if I was finally going to going to delete my Twitter account (@ejmontini).

So I told her: No.

Since Musk’s takeover in late October he has restored the accounts of former Twitter users banished for spreading hate, misinformation, conspiracy theories and so on, ranging from Trump sycophants like Roger Stone to neo-Nazis.

Why does Twitter feel like Arizona?

“How can you continue to participate in platform that under Musk has welcomed back so much harassment, hostility, lies and hate?” the reader asked.

Because, I answered, it feels like home.

Elon Musk is transforming Twitter into … Arizona.

Another view:Why Twitter was never a hellscape for me

It’s not as if harassment, hostility, lies and hate weren’t part of Twitter before Musk purchased it. But they weren’t all of Twitter. And they still aren’t, though it seems at times as if Musk would like to make it so. Just as some of those who’ve run Arizona over the decades have tried to codify into law some of the harassment, hostility, lies and hate that existed here.

Look up Senate Bill 1070.

Look up Evan Mecham, the impeached and convicted governor who thought “pickaninny” was a term of endearment.

Or don’t bother. Musk is to Twitter what Kari Lake hoped to be for Arizona. He is to Twitter what the Republican-controlled Legislature would still like to be for Arizona.

It's the opposite of its loathsome aspects

The firm Bot Sentinel, which analyzes Twitter, estimates that nearly 900,000 accounts have been deactivated since Musk bought the joint.Just about every day there seems to be a farewell note from one celebrity or another who is ditching Twitter, complaining about the uptick in negativity under Musk.Elton John wrote, “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

I get that. I have over the years heard often from individuals in Arizona who’ve chosen to flee our desert paradise for what they perceived to be a “safer” political enclave.

But Twitter, like Arizona, can be – and often is – just the opposite of its most loathsome aspects. A place for wonder and humanity. So, I’ll stay.

What would Jesus or a street preacher do?

I’ll follow the example of a clergyman from my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., who I read about years ago in a newspaper article.

The young reverend left a comfortable parish in the suburbs to conduct his ministry from a small storefront office right in the middle of what was then the city’s redlight district.

Why do such a thing? he was asked.

The devout reverend said he believed that is what Jesus would do if he were living then in the Steel City.

“That way,” the street preacher added, “the Lord could walk to work in the morning.”

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

Comments / 57

nina benazera
3d ago

I resent the arcticle comparing twitter to Arizona. I have lived in Az since 1993. Left one time for NV. Moved back to Az this year. I was so happy to be back to my wide open spaces. I love Az and will never leave it again. I respect this state and it's values. I missed the rainbows, the starry sky at night, the beauty of the entire state. For those of you who hate it here or are offended by our way of life, I say get out, go back home, don't try to turn oir state into whatever hell hole you came from. We will stand up for what we believe in here, which is God and country.

Reply(4)
21
Jeff Gallagher
2d ago

Funny, no one is talking about the celebrities that are keeping their twitter accounts, lol. Personally, I think there will be a lot less misinformation when all the so-called influencers leave the platform. Let's just hope they don't decide to come to Arizona...

Reply
9
NoSco Joe
2d ago

I am born and raised “home grown” native to AZ. In fact I used to deliver the AZ Republic newspaper in my neighborhood long before the AZ republic turned into a liberal democratic propaganda machine. Which their subscriptions are declining faster than a Schiff can spread lies. This journalist is so far out of touch that his opinion is worth the ink in one newspaper. All AZ republic (owned by Gannett) is a propaganda machine for the gullible left wing Nazis to fuel their hatred.

Reply(1)
7
Related
KTAR.com

After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition

PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Arizona State University to Lead AZ Water Innovation Initiative

In November, Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the university will lead a multi-year Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable, and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The Governor has committed resources and has...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly

Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them. Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake and her allies have spent the […] The post When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
azbigmedia.com

Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Autism Charter Schools Receives Million-Dollar Yass Prize

Arizona Autism Charter Schools (AZACS), the only public school for students with autism in Arizona and the first in the west specifically designed to serve neuro-divergent learners, won the $1 million Yass Prize, education’s largest and most prestigious award. Yass Prize honored the recipients of its awards Wednesday night...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline Warns About the Destruction of the Rule of Law if Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit is Dismissed

As Kari Lake’s lawsuit contesting the results of the gubernatorial election winds its way through the legal system, legal experts are speaking out on the merits of the case. Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline, who is currently a professor at Liberty University and director of the election integrity legal organization Amistad Project, warned on Friday that if Lake’s lawsuit is dismissed, allowing Democrat Katie Hobbs to become governor, it will undermine the rule of law.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Rt 66 tour guide available￼

Historic Route 66 is featured through a program accessed through the Arizona Office of Tourism website. The Route 66 digital passport provides a road map of famous and interesting places along the Mother Road from the California state line on the Colorado River in western Arizona to the Painted Desert Trading Post in the east.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy