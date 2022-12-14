Read full article on original website
Woman found dead after falling overboard from cruise ship off Florida
The Coast Guard recovered the body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship that was returning to Florida early Thursday. A 36-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, was found 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard's Southeast district. She was on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.
Huge aquarium bursts in Berlin, releasing floods of water and tropical fish
MAINZ, Germany — A huge aquarium burst in Berlin on Friday morning, sending a wave of water, glass and tropical fish pouring into the center of the German capital. One million liters (264,000 gallons) of water crashed out of the aquarium, police said, damaging parts of a building that also housed a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store.
College student who went missing while studying abroad found in Spain, family says
A college senior who went missing weeks ago while studying abroad in France has been found in Spain and will hopefully be heading back to the U.S. for Christmas, according to his family. Ken DeLand Jr., 22, was last seen on Dec. 3 in surveillance video in a sporting goods...
Death toll rises to 24 in Malaysia campsite landslide; 9 remain missing
BATANG KALI, Malaysia — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a woman and two children, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 24 with nine others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the bodies of a mother...
