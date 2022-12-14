The Coast Guard recovered the body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship that was returning to Florida early Thursday. A 36-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, was found 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard's Southeast district. She was on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.

