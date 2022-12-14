ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead after falling overboard from cruise ship off Florida

The Coast Guard recovered the body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship that was returning to Florida early Thursday. A 36-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, was found 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard's Southeast district. She was on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
Huge aquarium bursts in Berlin, releasing floods of water and tropical fish

MAINZ, Germany — A huge aquarium burst in Berlin on Friday morning, sending a wave of water, glass and tropical fish pouring into the center of the German capital. One million liters (264,000 gallons) of water crashed out of the aquarium, police said, damaging parts of a building that also housed a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store.
