5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar back in person
An Austin holiday staple is back in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is open until Dec. 23 at the Parmer Events Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow speaks with Greg Davis, one of the artists featured in the Bazaar, about his experience and what attendees can look forward to.
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes
2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
fox7austin.com
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location
Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Eater
Four Austin Closures to Know About: A Taiwanese Food Truck, Mexican Restaurant, NOLA-ish Spot, and All-Day Cafe
Four Austin food spots announced closures this month: Taiwanese food truck Song La in South Austin, Southern Californian-Mexican restaurant R19 in Lakeway, New Orleans-ish spot Wicky’s Walkup in East Austin, and coffee shop Thrive Craft House in Central Austin. First, Taiwanese food truck Song La announced that it would...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
fox7austin.com
Kitty Cohen's opens a pop-up Hanukkah bar in East Austin
Inspired by all the Christmas pop-ups around town, Kitty Cohen's felt the community needed a Hanukkah pop-up, so they made one. Jewboy Burgers will also be popping up on the Monday evening of Hanukkah, December 19, serving up their Sliders and Latkes.
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
Eater
Austin’s Lucky Robot Is Opening a Wood-Fire and Raw Bar Restaurant on South First
South Congress Japanese restaurant Lucky Robot is opening a new spot just a street over, as noted by an eagle-eyed tipster and confirmed by a rep for the business. NomAde will be found at 1506 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood starting sometime in mid-2023. Scarce details for...
fox7austin.com
Operation Blue Santa delivers more than 19,000 gifts to Austin-area children
AUSTIN, Texas - For more than 5,000 families, Christmas gifting will be easier this year. Saturday morning, Operation Blue Santa delivered boxes full of toys to families in the community. "This is where the magic happens," Blue Santa Manager Cathy Haggerty said. It all started 50 years ago when two...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
Central Texas restaurant has one of the best bowls of bouillabaisse in the world: report
Enjoying some of the best cuisines in the world can happen in pretty much every city throughout Texas, but right now, it's all about finding the best bowl of bouillabaisse in the world.
