Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar back in person

An Austin holiday staple is back in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is open until Dec. 23 at the Parmer Events Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow speaks with Greg Davis, one of the artists featured in the Bazaar, about his experience and what attendees can look forward to.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Rebel at Texas Humane Heroes

2-year-old Rebel is ready for a home for the holidays after spending nearly all his life at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. This pup has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give, so he would be perfect for an active family with older kids, says THH. He has also been going through agility classes.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location

Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters walk 22 miles to support battalion chief battling cancer

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters walked over 22 miles Saturday for the "Long Walk for Travis" to support Battalion Chief Travis Maher. "The firefighters, on their own, very organically came together and wanted to do something to honor one of our firefighters who's suffering from cancer, and the prognosis is not very good," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Kitty Cohen's opens a pop-up Hanukkah bar in East Austin

Inspired by all the Christmas pop-ups around town, Kitty Cohen's felt the community needed a Hanukkah pop-up, so they made one. Jewboy Burgers will also be popping up on the Monday evening of Hanukkah, December 19, serving up their Sliders and Latkes.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Operation Blue Santa delivers more than 19,000 gifts to Austin-area children

AUSTIN, Texas - For more than 5,000 families, Christmas gifting will be easier this year. Saturday morning, Operation Blue Santa delivered boxes full of toys to families in the community. "This is where the magic happens," Blue Santa Manager Cathy Haggerty said. It all started 50 years ago when two...
AUSTIN, TX

