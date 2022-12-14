Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
nunesmagician.com
GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2)
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the second half of its six-game homestand by playing host to crosstown Ithica foe Cornell from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its fifth straight game while Cornell is coming off a narrow defeat to another ACC team in Miami. The Orange owns the all-time series edge 95-31 with the last Big Red victory coming in 1968. These teams first met in 1901 as Syracuse earned the first victory in program history over the Big Red, 18-15.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Wake Forest
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: it’s time for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team to start ACC play. The Orange (8-2) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1) on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is at 12 pm EST, with the game also available for streaming via the ESPN+ ACC Network.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense
The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 78-63 win vs Cornell
The Syracuse Orange crawled to start the game against the Cornell Big Red, but the Orange tightened up play and starting sinking better shots to wrestle control away from the Big Red. Better rebounding and defense stalled out the Cornell offense which allowed Syracuse to grab a 78-63 win. Here’s...
Legendary College Basketball Star Dies
College basketball star and former head coach Louis Orr has reportedly died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to The Associated Press. Orr, who was a standout basketball player at Syracuse University, reportedly died Thursday, according to a statement released by his family.
Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse
Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 78, Cornell 63: Mintz-Girard duo, fastbreak offense gives Orange fifth-straight win
Even with most of the students gone for winter break, the fans inside the JMA Wireless Dome brought all the energy needed in Saturday afternoon’s close contest between the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (7-4, 1-0) and the Cornell Big Red (7-2). In the end, Syracuse men’s basketball...
Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch for vs. Cornell
When the Syracuse Orange and Cornell Big Red meet for the 82nd time tomorrow, the Big Red will be looking to end a long losing streak against the Orange. Cornell hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1968 and in that time, the Big Red have only been within single digits of the Orange on five occasions. How can Syracuse maintain their dominance? Here’s what we’re watching for:
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Cornell: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line gives Syracuse a 9-point edge over Cornell. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 94-31, Syraucse. Current Streak: 41, Syracuse. First Meeting: The Syracuse varsity...
Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment
One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more. "During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," ...
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary
The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer: New shirt alert
That’s right Syracuse Orange fans. In order to celebrate the National Championship win from the men’s soccer team, there’s a new shirt available. Breaking T has released a “Dare to Dream” shirt to commemorate the Orange’s dramatic penalty kick win over the Indiana Hoosiers.
Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more
Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
