The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the second half of its six-game homestand by playing host to crosstown Ithica foe Cornell from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its fifth straight game while Cornell is coming off a narrow defeat to another ACC team in Miami. The Orange owns the all-time series edge 95-31 with the last Big Red victory coming in 1968. These teams first met in 1901 as Syracuse earned the first victory in program history over the Big Red, 18-15.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO