ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the second half of its six-game homestand by playing host to crosstown Ithica foe Cornell from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its fifth straight game while Cornell is coming off a narrow defeat to another ACC team in Miami. The Orange owns the all-time series edge 95-31 with the last Big Red victory coming in 1968. These teams first met in 1901 as Syracuse earned the first victory in program history over the Big Red, 18-15.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Wake Forest

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: it’s time for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team to start ACC play. The Orange (8-2) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1) on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is at 12 pm EST, with the game also available for streaming via the ESPN+ ACC Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense

The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 78-63 win vs Cornell

The Syracuse Orange crawled to start the game against the Cornell Big Red, but the Orange tightened up play and starting sinking better shots to wrestle control away from the Big Red. Better rebounding and defense stalled out the Cornell offense which allowed Syracuse to grab a 78-63 win. Here’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary College Basketball Star Dies

College basketball star and former head coach Louis Orr has reportedly died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to The Associated Press. Orr, who was a standout basketball player at Syracuse University, reportedly died Thursday, according to a statement released by his family.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch for vs. Cornell

When the Syracuse Orange and Cornell Big Red meet for the 82nd time tomorrow, the Big Red will be looking to end a long losing streak against the Orange. Cornell hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1968 and in that time, the Big Red have only been within single digits of the Orange on five occasions. How can Syracuse maintain their dominance? Here’s what we’re watching for:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Cornell: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line gives Syracuse a 9-point edge over Cornell. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 94-31, Syraucse. Current Streak: 41, Syracuse. First Meeting: The Syracuse varsity...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more.  "During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary

The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s soccer: New shirt alert

That’s right Syracuse Orange fans. In order to celebrate the National Championship win from the men’s soccer team, there’s a new shirt available. Breaking T has released a “Dare to Dream” shirt to commemorate the Orange’s dramatic penalty kick win over the Indiana Hoosiers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more

Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy