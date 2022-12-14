ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan’s final speech postponed

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan’s final speech on the House floor is postponed.

The congressman was set to deliver his final remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday at about 10 a.m.

Then just before 11 a.m., a message from his office indicated that the speech is postponed “for a later date.”

Ryan ran for Senate but was defeated by Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance in the November election.

Ryan is finishing out his 10th term in Congress, where he represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House District.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.

