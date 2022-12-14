ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County Voters to Decide Abortion Question

Next spring, Milwaukee County voters will be asked for their opinion on a referendum over Wisconsin’s abortion law. County supervisors yesterday overwhelmingly approved placing the advisory referendum on next year’s April 4th ballot. The law dates back to 1849 and bans abortion without exception for rape or incest.
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
