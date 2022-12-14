Read full article on original website
Milwaukee County Voters to Decide Abortion Question
Next spring, Milwaukee County voters will be asked for their opinion on a referendum over Wisconsin’s abortion law. County supervisors yesterday overwhelmingly approved placing the advisory referendum on next year’s April 4th ballot. The law dates back to 1849 and bans abortion without exception for rape or incest.
Ground Broken on New Leasable Building in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park
Work has officially begun on a new 100,000-square-foot structure in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park. This building, which is being built by Consolidated Construction, is located at 3327 Horizon Drive, and will be leasable for manufacturing. The building will be constructed with the potential to add on up to 100,000...
Jets Play At Milwaukee Hamilton Today, Other High School Basketball Matchups
A short but interesting list of High School Basketball games on this afternoon and tonight’s schedule. On the boys side, the Roncalli Jets travel to Milwaukee to battle Hamilton High School in a scheduled 4:00 p.m. start. The host Wildcats were ranked #9 in State Division-1 according to this...
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
