Ames Department Stores expected to make a return in 2023

By Olivia Lank
WKBN
WKBN
(WTNH) – A well-known department store, that was headquartered in Connecticut, is making its return in 2023.

Ames Department Stores announced on its website that its stores are returning in spring 2023. The chain of discount stores was based in Rocky Hill and was founded by three Connecticut brothers, Milton, Irving and Herbert Gilman, in 1958.

Man serving life sentence for Warren murder accused of killing cellmate

The company filed for bankruptcy in 1990 and again in 2002. In August 2002, the company announced it would close the remaining of its 327 stores.

According to the Ames Department Stores PLC LinkedIn , the project is being run by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC.

The company has not released a list of states that the stores will be in at this time.

