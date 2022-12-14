ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host No. 11 Central Oklahoma Friday

Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play its second-consecutive nationally ranked opponent on Friday when it hosts Central Oklahoma in another MIAA battle at 7:30 p.m. The game follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma enters at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, ranked No. 11 in both the NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, while Fort Hays State is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 No. 11 Bronchos come up big down the stretch in win over Tigers

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State held a five-point lead with just under 10 minutes to play, but No. 11/11 Central Oklahoma hit six of its final nine shots from the field spearheaded by a big effort from Cam Givens to escape Hays with a win, 66-61. It snapped Fort Hays State's 12-game home court win streak going back to last season. FHSU is now 7-3 overall, 2-2 in the MIAA, while UCO moved to 9-1 overall, 4-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼 Tiger trio still alive after day one at Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On day one of the Midwest Classic (Dec. 17), Fort Hays State had three wrestlers get through to the second day of competition. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197) guaranteed his placement in the top six in his weight class by reaching the semifinals, while Mason Turner (133) and Cade Lindsey (174) both remain alive in the consolation bracket. The Tigers have made a strong showing so far with 31 team points, ranking 17th in the tournament. The Tiger trio will compete on Sunday (Dec. 18) with action beginning at 8 a.m. CT.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Stockton

The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys and girls basketball teams travel to Stockton Friday night for their MCL opener against the Tigers. The girls game will tipoff at 6 p.m. at Stockton High School and the boys game will follow. Click the player below or click HERE to view the girls game....
STOCKTON, KS
KWCH.com

1 year later: Recovery continues from damaging derecho-fueled wildfire

MILTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One year ago, on December 15, 2021, a massive derecho whipped through Kansas packing wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour. The long-lived, damaging winds fueled multiple grass fires, burning more than 160,000 acres. The “Four County Fire,” determined to be the largest fire, burned 96,000 acres in central Kansas and led to the evacuations of hundreds in towns like Waldo, Paradise and Fairport.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Thacker named Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation director

​LARNED – Cody Thacker was looking for a position that offered the opportunity to support Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, while simultaneously allowing him to become more involved in his community. His search led him to his new position as PVCH Foundation director. “This position affords me the opportunity to...
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
hayshighguidon.com

Hays High Teacher Wins Raffle Drawing

Hays High teacher Sue Ann Tebo entered a drawing and won $1,000 check to fund her classroom. Tebo has been an educator for 33 years and teaches culinary arts, life management, and Family Studies here at Hays High School. “I originally found out about the drawing through a friend.” Said...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KWEC's Wolf recognized with FHSU Outstanding Service Award

GREAT BEND — Curtis Wolf and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) continue to pile up accolades. Just a few weeks after KWEC received international recognition for its efforts to promote nature and the conservation of natural resources, Wolf was given a Fort Hays State University Faculty Outstanding Service Award. FHSU Dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Grady Dixon handed Wolf the award and called it well-deserved.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal

Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director

The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Book captures the legacy of Hoisington car dealership

HOISINGTON — For the past two years, the Chevrolet dealership in Hoisington has been operating as Ehler Chevrolet. Before that, the dealership was known as Manweiler Chevrolet for 92 years. There were four generations of Manweilers to own the dealership, with the last being Gene. Before Gene retired, he...
HOISINGTON, KS
Hays Post

Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation

Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 31 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 3 and 9. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly all of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, is in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Disturbance with firearm leads to arrest at Ellis truck stop

ELLIS — At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Ellis Police Department were dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved in the disturbance. After speaking with witnesses, the suspect — identified as Marvin Gaines,...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

November jobless rate drops below 2% in Ellis County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy