🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host No. 11 Central Oklahoma Friday
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play its second-consecutive nationally ranked opponent on Friday when it hosts Central Oklahoma in another MIAA battle at 7:30 p.m. The game follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma enters at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, ranked No. 11 in both the NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, while Fort Hays State is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
🏀 No. 11 Bronchos come up big down the stretch in win over Tigers
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State held a five-point lead with just under 10 minutes to play, but No. 11/11 Central Oklahoma hit six of its final nine shots from the field spearheaded by a big effort from Cam Givens to escape Hays with a win, 66-61. It snapped Fort Hays State's 12-game home court win streak going back to last season. FHSU is now 7-3 overall, 2-2 in the MIAA, while UCO moved to 9-1 overall, 4-1 in the MIAA.
🤼 Tiger trio still alive after day one at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On day one of the Midwest Classic (Dec. 17), Fort Hays State had three wrestlers get through to the second day of competition. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197) guaranteed his placement in the top six in his weight class by reaching the semifinals, while Mason Turner (133) and Cade Lindsey (174) both remain alive in the consolation bracket. The Tigers have made a strong showing so far with 31 team points, ranking 17th in the tournament. The Tiger trio will compete on Sunday (Dec. 18) with action beginning at 8 a.m. CT.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Stockton
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys and girls basketball teams travel to Stockton Friday night for their MCL opener against the Tigers. The girls game will tipoff at 6 p.m. at Stockton High School and the boys game will follow. Click the player below or click HERE to view the girls game....
kmuw.org
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kansas — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
3rd generation Kan. rancher gives up ag; financial effects of fire may last years
Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire — their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles. "I walked away with the shirt on my back," Tony Chrisler said. A third-generation farmer, 52-year-old Chrisler gave up ranching, took a job working for...
KWCH.com
1 year later: Recovery continues from damaging derecho-fueled wildfire
MILTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One year ago, on December 15, 2021, a massive derecho whipped through Kansas packing wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour. The long-lived, damaging winds fueled multiple grass fires, burning more than 160,000 acres. The “Four County Fire,” determined to be the largest fire, burned 96,000 acres in central Kansas and led to the evacuations of hundreds in towns like Waldo, Paradise and Fairport.
Thacker named Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation director
LARNED – Cody Thacker was looking for a position that offered the opportunity to support Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, while simultaneously allowing him to become more involved in his community. His search led him to his new position as PVCH Foundation director. “This position affords me the opportunity to...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
hayshighguidon.com
Hays High Teacher Wins Raffle Drawing
Hays High teacher Sue Ann Tebo entered a drawing and won $1,000 check to fund her classroom. Tebo has been an educator for 33 years and teaches culinary arts, life management, and Family Studies here at Hays High School. “I originally found out about the drawing through a friend.” Said...
KWEC's Wolf recognized with FHSU Outstanding Service Award
GREAT BEND — Curtis Wolf and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) continue to pile up accolades. Just a few weeks after KWEC received international recognition for its efforts to promote nature and the conservation of natural resources, Wolf was given a Fort Hays State University Faculty Outstanding Service Award. FHSU Dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Grady Dixon handed Wolf the award and called it well-deserved.
🎥 Drought doubles disaster as Four County ranchers struggle to recover year after wildfire
Logan Glaze stood in a shed on the Johnson Ranch as the wind whistled through the eaves of a barn on a recent December day. It was another red flag warning day with winds forecast to gust 60 mph. Days like this are difficult for ranchers like Glaze, whose house...
CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal
Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
Book captures the legacy of Hoisington car dealership
HOISINGTON — For the past two years, the Chevrolet dealership in Hoisington has been operating as Ehler Chevrolet. Before that, the dealership was known as Manweiler Chevrolet for 92 years. There were four generations of Manweilers to own the dealership, with the last being Gene. Before Gene retired, he...
Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation
Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
KDHE: 31 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 3 and 9. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly all of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, is in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See...
Disturbance with firearm leads to arrest at Ellis truck stop
ELLIS — At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Ellis Police Department were dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved in the disturbance. After speaking with witnesses, the suspect — identified as Marvin Gaines,...
November jobless rate drops below 2% in Ellis County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
