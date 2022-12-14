INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On day one of the Midwest Classic (Dec. 17), Fort Hays State had three wrestlers get through to the second day of competition. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197) guaranteed his placement in the top six in his weight class by reaching the semifinals, while Mason Turner (133) and Cade Lindsey (174) both remain alive in the consolation bracket. The Tigers have made a strong showing so far with 31 team points, ranking 17th in the tournament. The Tiger trio will compete on Sunday (Dec. 18) with action beginning at 8 a.m. CT.

