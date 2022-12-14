ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Rising 2025 Recruit EJ Walker Visiting UC For Miami Game

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats are trying to be a top choice for the local star.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats are welcoming in a local high-level 2025 recruit for tonight's game against Miami .

According to Jake Weingarten, Lloyd (Kentucky) forward EJ Walker is coming to Clifton for a visit.

Major rankings are not available for the 2025 class yet, but Walker is trending toward four-star status when those start getting published. He holds 11 offers right now from schools like Minnesota, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Cincinnati has not formally offered the 6-foot-8, 220-pound talent.

Lloyd went 22-8 last season thanks in large part to the skills of Walker as a freshman. He's a dynamic forward that can defend up and down positions at guard and forward. Walker's length shows through on that end with nice timing on block attempts and a strong propensity for box-outs on missed shots.

Offensively, Walker uses that burly frame to create space near the basket and on face-up chances in the post. He has a few different finishing moves around the rim and a technically-sound jump shot. Walker can also hit the three as a tri-level scorer.

It's not a big mystery why this skillset is getting pursued by multiple Power Five teams around Erlanger, including Cincinnati.

