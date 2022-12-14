Report: Rising 2025 Recruit EJ Walker Visiting UC For Miami Game

The Bearcats are trying to be a top choice for the local star.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats are welcoming in a local high-level 2025 recruit for tonight's game against Miami .

According to Jake Weingarten, Lloyd (Kentucky) forward EJ Walker is coming to Clifton for a visit.

Major rankings are not available for the 2025 class yet, but Walker is trending toward four-star status when those start getting published. He holds 11 offers right now from schools like Minnesota, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Cincinnati has not formally offered the 6-foot-8, 220-pound talent.

Lloyd went 22-8 last season thanks in large part to the skills of Walker as a freshman. He's a dynamic forward that can defend up and down positions at guard and forward. Walker's length shows through on that end with nice timing on block attempts and a strong propensity for box-outs on missed shots.

Offensively, Walker uses that burly frame to create space near the basket and on face-up chances in the post. He has a few different finishing moves around the rim and a technically-sound jump shot. Walker can also hit the three as a tri-level scorer.

It's not a big mystery why this skillset is getting pursued by multiple Power Five teams around Erlanger, including Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Preview Paw Prints: Miami (OH)

Look: UC Rocking 'The Cats' Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

New-Look Bearcats Ready For Fenway Bowl Against Louisville

UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Guard David DeJulius Lands On AAC Honor Roll

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers High Four-Star Athlete, Multiple Football Visitors Salute Campus Experience

UC Tight End Leonard Taylor Opts Out Of Fenway Bowl

UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Safety Jaydin Davis

Three Man Weave: Xavier Tops UC 80-77 In Wild Crosstown Shootout

Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout

UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff

Look: Former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell Writes Thank-You Letter To Cincinnati

UC Tight End Josh Whyle Opting Out Of Fenway Bowl

Watch: UC Guard David DeJulius Speaks With Media Before His Final Crosstown Shootout

Report: Additional Louisville Staffers Joining Scott Satterfield At UC

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Louisville Commit; Ranked Among Top-Five Recruiting Jobs

Bearcats Slight Underdogs Heading Into Fenway Bowl Against Louisville

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk