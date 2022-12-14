UPDATE: 2 juveniles arrested after Clovis drive-by shooting; police investigating

CLOVIS, NM — The Clovis Police Department made two arrests in connection to a a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday in the 500 block of West 17th Street in Clovis, New Mexico.

On Wednesday, a silver Impala, identified from security video, was located in the 400 block of Hall Street, parked behind an address, police said. Two juvenile male suspects, identified as 14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez, were found at this address. Search warrants were executed on the residence, and two firearms were recovered. Both suspects were interviewed and were charged and arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on December 13th, in the 500 block of W. 17th St.

Furthermore, during interviews with police, it was determined the Tuesday shooting was in retaliation to a drive-by shooting that took place in October 2022 that occurred in the 1800 block of Debra. However, it was discovered during these interviews that the victims had no involvement in any of these crimes, and it was a case of mistaken identity.

Both Tapia and Chavez were charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

A third male occupant, who was seen sitting in the back seat of the Chevy Impala, has yet to be located, police said.

As previously reported, police said that security video was pulled from the surrounding area, and the suspect vehicle was believed to be a 2000-2005 silver Chevy Impala occupied by three men at the time of the shooting.

According to a news release, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a man and woman who said their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of West 17th Street.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found 17 spent casings that were collected from the roadway. Additionally, detectives inspected the vehicle and found multiple bullet strikes on the exterior of it.

Neither of the occupants reported any injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: UPDATE: 2 juveniles arrested after Clovis drive-by shooting; police investigating