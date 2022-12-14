ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County Commissioners approve new policies, programs to improve service

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
Davidson County Commissioners took action during its regular meeting on Monday to make sure there are enough county employees on the job to provide services. They also approved three economic incentive grants for companies planning on starting a new business or expanding an existing one.

The county commissioners approved a new attendance, punctuality and schedule policy which will become effective this month to address issues with high volumes of absences and tardiness.

Under the new policy any Davidson County employee who is out for three unscheduled occurrences or is more than 30-minutes late for work more than seven times in a six-month period may be subject to disciplinary action.

“I want to say this really clear, if you are abusing sick time in this organization, I will find you. I don’t have a problem with those that are using sick time properly, but I will find the ones that are abusing it,” said Davidson County Manager Casey Smith.

According to a policy, one occurrence can include up to three days of absences if an employee is out for an illness such as the flu. After three consecutive days, the employee may be eligible for family leave or require a doctor’s note, which is a valid use under the policy.

Department directors and their supervisors will be responsible for reviewing employee use of benefit time and reporting multiple occurrences to human resources for action.

Smith said that the updated policy was not to punish those who are using paid time off, it is specifically targeted for those employees who were “chronically absent or tardy”.

“You don’t want to sting everyone in this organization that uses sick time; sick time is sick time, it happens. We are talking about folks that just can’t seem to get it together,” said Smith

The county commissioners also approved a pilot program for paid voluntary on-call for EMS workers to improve challenges to covering shifts, specifically on weekends.

Under the new policy, EMTs can sign up to be “on-call” for Saturdays and Sundays when they are not scheduled to work. They will be compensated $150 per shift, regardless of if they are called in or not. If they are called in, the employee will receive $150 in compensation in addition to being paid for the hours they worked.

“I think it’s no secret, not only in North Carolina but through the United States, lots of districts are having trouble running their EMS system due to staffing shortages. This is not a problem that is uncommon at Davidson County EMS, as most of you are aware of. What we have is a pilot program that at least starts to address some sort of solution,” said Smith.

The Davidson County EMS currently has 14 unfilled staff positions out of 80 full-time positions and four part-time positions. The department has 11 EMS trucks, three for Lexington, two in Thomasville and the rest are stationed throughout Davidson County.

Under the pilot program, there would be two volunteer on-call personnel per shift on Saturdays and Sundays, which has the highest number of calls during the week. Designated on-call days will be determined by both the EMS Director and county manager to ensure all employees can volunteer to be on-call. Staff will report back to the board of commissioners in February to report the effectiveness of the new policy.

The Davidson County Commissioners also held public hearings for three economic incentive grants during the meeting before voting to approve them. They were for Project Rabbit, Project Merlot and Project Hercules to locate or expand operations within the county. No one spoke in support or opposition during any of the public hearings.

The Davidson County Economic Development Commission gives project names for economic incentive grants to prevent disclosure of sensitive information pertaining to the company and its potential investment until the project is officially announced by the business.

Economic incentive grants pay companies local economic development funding each year for a determined period to potential companies to urge them to create more jobs in the area.

For Project Merlot, the county commissioners approved economic development funding of $14,850 per year for the next five years. During the project, which is for the expansion of an existing wine manufacturing operation, the company will invest a minimum of $5 million and will provide up to 20 new full-time jobs in the first 36 months.

The county commissioners approved $89,000 in economic development funding per year for 10 years for Project Hercules. This project will include an investment between $29 million and $33 million and will provide up to 41 new full-time jobs beginning in May 2023.

For Project Rabbit, the county approved paying economic development funding of $5,400 a year for five years. As part of the agreement, the company will invest a minimum of $1.7 million and up to $2 million and will provide up to 30 new full-time jobs in Davidson County within the first 24 months.

