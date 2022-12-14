Amara Strande was 16 when she learned a nearly 15-pound tumor was embedded in her liver, a rare type of cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma that strikes one in 5 million Americans ​​between the ages of 15 to 39. Now 20, she has since had more than 20 surgeries to battle the tumors that keep growing in her body. She says she's not sure if 3M is responsible, but says, "I wish they would just admit that they were dumping these horrible chemicals, admit that it was wrong and that they were doing it instead of hiding it.”