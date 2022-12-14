Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Chiefs win in OT; Lakers top Raiders; basketball finals from Friday
The Bellefontaine varsity boys basketball team rallied past visiting Jonathan Alder 53-46 in overtime Friday night. Sophomore Tavien St. Clair hit a three-pointer with :07 remaining to tie the game at 43-43. Bellefontaine never looked back in overtime, outscoring the visitors 10-3. Senior Carter Snapp led the Chiefs’ balanced attack...
peakofohio.com
Fairbanks uses strong second half to defeat WL-S – Thursday basketball scores
The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls fell to Fairbanks 44-30. The Lady Panthers were down 25-19 at the half and would use a strong second half to come back and win, outscoring the Lady Tigers 25-5. Leading the way for West Liberty-Salem were Chaley Wade, Ava Astroino, and Maddie Cole who...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Scoring droughts cost Sidney against Troy
TROY — Sidney wasn’t at full strength on Friday and went up against a squad that was. Troy took control in the first half and pulled away in the second to beat the Yellow Jackets 57-50 and stay undefeated. Sidney (4-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) made three 3-pointers in...
peakofohio.com
Laker swimmers win 6-team meet at Trotwood
The Indian Lake swim teams both won the 6-team meet at Trotwood Wednesday. For the Lady Lakers, Annie Braig won the Girls 200 IM, setting a new school record!. 1st Place – Girls 200 medley relay of Grace Pequignot, Paige Mefford, Lily Jenkins, and Ashlynn Biederman. 1st Place –...
miamivalleytoday.com
Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting
COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
Lima News
College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American
Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Ohio State secured a commitment from the nation’s top wide receiver regardless of class when 2024 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Jeremiah Smith pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Smith caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 30 touchdowns this season to...
peakofohio.com
Fred L. Allen
Fred L. Allen, (Fingers), 87, of Bellefontaine, went home to be with his Lord and Savior in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born October 10, 1935, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late David Leroy Allen and Anna Mary Johnson Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Janet Ferguson Allen, his brothers Merle Allen, Sam Allen, Gerald (Chic) Allen, and sisters Vivian Levan and Betty Hunt.
peakofohio.com
Johnson repeats as ILMS Spelling Bee Champ
For the second year in a row, the top speller at Indian Lake Middle School is 8th grader Grace Johnson. After 18 rounds of intense competition, Johnson spelled “intubated” to become the champion. She also won the Bee last year. 5th grader Starr Leonhart took the runner-up spot.
Candlelight vigil for Fairborn High School student killed in Greene County crash
FAIRBORN — The Fairborn School District will have a candlelight vigil tonight and additional counseling Monday for the Fairborn High student who lost her life in an accident Friday, a school spokesperson said Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash. Counseling...
Sporting News
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
Cleveland Scene
This Ohio Mansion With an Indoor Soccer Field is for Sale for $2.5 Million
This massive mansion in Springboro, a suburb of Dayton and Cincinnati, is for sale for $2,495,000. With that two and a half million, you’ll get a nearly 26,000 square-foot home plus almost 26 acres of property along State Route 48. Plus a whole lot of special stuff. Inside the...
Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec 15-18
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are more than halfway to Christmas Day and events around the area are in full swing this weekend, Dec. 15-18. Thursday, Dec. 15 Friday, Dec. 16 Saturday, Dec. 17 Sunday, Dec. 18
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
No new evidence found after Madison Lake investigation
Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
dayton.com
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
