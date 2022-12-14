ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

peakofohio.com

Chiefs win in OT; Lakers top Raiders; basketball finals from Friday

The Bellefontaine varsity boys basketball team rallied past visiting Jonathan Alder 53-46 in overtime Friday night. Sophomore Tavien St. Clair hit a three-pointer with :07 remaining to tie the game at 43-43. Bellefontaine never looked back in overtime, outscoring the visitors 10-3. Senior Carter Snapp led the Chiefs’ balanced attack...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Laker swimmers win 6-team meet at Trotwood

The Indian Lake swim teams both won the 6-team meet at Trotwood Wednesday. For the Lady Lakers, Annie Braig won the Girls 200 IM, setting a new school record!. 1st Place – Girls 200 medley relay of Grace Pequignot, Paige Mefford, Lily Jenkins, and Ashlynn Biederman. 1st Place –...
TROTWOOD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting

COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
COVINGTON, OH
Lima News

College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American

Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Fred L. Allen

Fred L. Allen, (Fingers), 87, of Bellefontaine, went home to be with his Lord and Savior in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born October 10, 1935, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of the late David Leroy Allen and Anna Mary Johnson Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Janet Ferguson Allen, his brothers Merle Allen, Sam Allen, Gerald (Chic) Allen, and sisters Vivian Levan and Betty Hunt.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Johnson repeats as ILMS Spelling Bee Champ

For the second year in a row, the top speller at Indian Lake Middle School is 8th grader Grace Johnson. After 18 rounds of intense competition, Johnson spelled “intubated” to become the champion. She also won the Bee last year. 5th grader Starr Leonhart took the runner-up spot.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Sporting News

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89

“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

