ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 28

Stephen Dolores Moldenhauer
2d ago

When you interviewed you informed her. As a GM if I’d of hired you I’d have coverage for your shifts, besides we pay premiums for that week so you’re loss. Not your fault. Manager messed up.

Reply
3
Gladys Rivers
3d ago

I was a manager and she would never got the time off between Thanksgiving thru Christmas because it's the busy time. You don't tell your bosses you won't be there you ask I would have never hired her

Reply(4)
2
ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago

I don't believe she should have been fired for giving them time to find someone but her saying that she's telling them and not asking me I'm is a no no because they are your bosses on that job if they don't want to allow you to have a vacation then you won't get to have one and the only vacation you'll be able to get is if you quit or get fired

Reply
2
Related
Tyla

Woman calls out plane passenger for sending a rude text about her weight

It's no secret that using public transport can be a minefield, as you can and often do get seated next to less-than-pleasant fellow travellers. But for one woman who recently got on a plane, she found herself seated next to a more formidable character than most, who proceeded to fat shame her over text.
12tomatoes.com

Burger King Customer Decides To Teach Mom And “Bratty” Kid A Lesson

We’ve all been through a scenario like this one before. You’re at a restaurant and you’re looking to get something to eat without a big hassle. Unfortunately, there are always going to be people who do not think about what others may want. There’s a certain entitlement level that seeps in at restaurants, as people allow themselves to believe that everyone wants to deal with their nonsense.
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
thebrag.com

A woman is going blind after copying an Australian model’s eyeball tattoos

An Irish woman has shared her regret over copying an Australian model and getting eyeball tattoos because she is now going blind. Anaya Peterson got both of her eyeballs tattooed blue in July 2020 after seeing that an Australian model nicknamed “Blue Eyes White Dragon” undertook the procedure to change the colour of her eyes. The tattoo session took 40-minute.
Aabha Gopan

Call center employee reveals what they do after putting callers on hold

A woman has posted a video about what call center agents actually do when they put their callers on hold. Ellena Walker, a call center worker, has posted a video of her showing what really happens behind the scenes when they put callers on hold. Her video gathered over 215,000 views and several comments since posting. In her video, she also revealed why she puts her callers on hold for so long.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Black Enterprise

‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree

A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy