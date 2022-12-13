Read full article on original website
The 4 Best Used Midsize Luxury Sedans Under $20K–According to KBB
If you are looking for a reliable and inexpensive used sedan, you need to consider these four options. The post The 4 Best Used Midsize Luxury Sedans Under $20K–According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kia Niro: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Our editorial team at The Car Connection wouldn’t call ourselves cheap, but we value a good value. It’s one of the key considerations in deciding on our Best Car To Buy 2023 award, and a key reason why the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro is one of five finalists whittled down from dozens of contenders.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most comfortable luxury SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Comfortable Luxury SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
Consumer Reports recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid for great reasons. See why the Ford Escape Hybrid is worth buying. The post Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Vehicle fuel economy gains faltered in 2021: Blame the SUV, again
Fleet-wide fuel economy for vehicles sold in the U.S. has stumbled, according to the EPA’s recently released 2022 Automotive Trends Report. The report points to increased SUV sales as one reason for the stagnation of efficiency. The real-world fuel economy of light-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. remained flat...
5 Facts You Need to Know About the All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime
The new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is reimagined and fixed a lot of issues people had with the car. The post 5 Facts You Need to Know About the All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000
The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
