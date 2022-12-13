ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kia Niro: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist

Our editorial team at The Car Connection wouldn’t call ourselves cheap, but we value a good value. It’s one of the key considerations in deciding on our Best Car To Buy 2023 award, and a key reason why the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro is one of five finalists whittled down from dozens of contenders.
The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Vehicle fuel economy gains faltered in 2021: Blame the SUV, again

Fleet-wide fuel economy for vehicles sold in the U.S. has stumbled, according to the EPA’s recently released 2022 Automotive Trends Report. The report points to increased SUV sales as one reason for the stagnation of efficiency. The real-world fuel economy of light-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. remained flat...
3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000

The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

