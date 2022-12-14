ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

pressboxonline.com

Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s Losing Streak

Since a Jahmir Young 3-pointer to ice the game against Illinois on Dec. 2, the Maryland men’s basketball team has gone winless. Since starting the season 8-0, Maryland has cooled off and suffered its third straight loss when UCLA dominated, 87-60, in College Park on Dec. 14. The Terps also lost to Wisconsin on Dec. 6 and Tennessee on Dec. 11.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Willard, Maryland hoops HC, discusses lopsided loss to UCLA

Maryland basketball has now lost 3 games in a row to good opponents; not necessarily something to worry about long term, but it does spell something out quite well. The Terrapins still have a long way to go. The Terps started the year 8-0 with wins over Illinois and Miami,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shoredailynews.com

All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson. The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to...
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wes Moore delivers Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore delivered the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday to nearly 500 students. "Morgan State represents the very best of our state, and indeed, our country," Moore said. "Founded during reconstruction, committed to social justice and academic excellence, you have been strengthened by strivers who came here with dreams and left with a plan."
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks

TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
MARYLAND STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO

*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC

