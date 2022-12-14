Read full article on original website
Slow Horses returns to form in the taut, dark "Cicada"
Slow Horses sometimes makes producing a satisfying, funny, thrilling hour of TV look easy. This is one of those times. After last week’s lackluster game of phone tag between our core characters, they’re each given much more narrative drive and much more interesting things to discover as the not-so-super spies start piecing together the weird-ass puzzle they’ve found themselves in.
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: This Netflix prequel could use a hell of a lot more witcher
It’s been said many times before (on this very website, even), but the thing that makes the Witcher saga special in its various incarnations—the original books, the video games, Netflix’s live-action adaptation—is the eponymous monster-hunting “witcher” himself. Though he is very much a part of the high-fantasy world that birthed him, Geralt Of Rivia prides himself on not being a traditional fantasy hero even as the evidence disproving that argument continues to stack up. He’s clever and sarcastic and unpretentious in a way that takes the self-serious edge off of the fantasy genre, allowing the audience to be in on the joke, so to speak, when a Witcher story plays with fantasy tropes.
10 years after the original Gossip Girl'sfinale, what's the show’s legacy?
It’s the start of my senior year of high school, and I’m wearing a headband, a skirt, and boots, even though it’s 80 degrees outside. I am both deeply insecure and feel like hot shit, which tracks, because the style icon I’m channeling is Blair Waldorf. The year is 2008, and Gossip Girl—declared “Mind-Blowingly Inappropriate” by the Parents Television Council—is the biggest show on television, at least in my 17-year-old brain.
Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt come together once more in the charming trailer for Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt is known for rooting her storytelling in intimate character studies that possess a lived-in feel that’s both charming and unhurried. With her new film, Showing Up, she offers another slice of life which delves into an artist’s craft. Michelle Williams stars in Showing Up as a...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Austin Butler was not the "King of SNL" in the final episode of 2022
As the sixth first-time host of Saturday Night Live this season, Austin Butler was not exactly set up for success. A myriad of things were working against him. First, it didn’t help matters to be hosting after veterans of sketch comedy like Steve Martin and Martin Short, or for that matter, following such a charismatic first-time host as Keke Palmer the week before. Second, last week undermined this week by producing a handful of holiday sketches. In addition, Butler is at an interesting point in his career. Starting out in several Disney Channel shows and as Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries, the prequel series to Sex and the City, Butler has been catapulted (through great work) to the A-list with his performance in this summer’s Elvis. It feels like at this time Butler may want to be taken seriously as an actor with a capital A, which isn’t exactly an ideal time to host SNL. During the monologue, he lightly made a self-deprecating reference to accusations that his voice is a leftover affectation from playing Elvis, but overall, he seemed slightly uncomfortable with the comedic aspects of the hosting job. He gave it a great effort and, of course, great writing can remedy all of the above. However, to Butler’s detriment, it felt like SNL took off for the holidays early this week.
Netflix killed Blockbuster again
In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!
Everything Everywhere All At Once challenged Michelle Yeoh to look less cool
Upon its release in March, Everything Everywhere All At Once immediately became one of the top films of the year, lauded for its maximalist aesthetic blended with intimate storytelling. Directed by Swiss Army Man’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it’s all anchored by Michelle Yeoh, who takes on a once-in-a-lifetime role as Evelyn Wang, an ordinary laundromat owner trying to do her taxes when she’s suddenly confronted with different versions of herself from across the multiverse.
1923 review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren elevate the Yellowstone franchise
1923, the latest Paramount+ drama from the prolific producer and writer Taylor Sheridan, isn’t your average spinoff. For starters, the second Yellowstone prequel features two of the most venerated and decorated actors of their generation: Harrison Ford (in his TV debut) and Helen Mirren (in a rare return to the small screen for the dame). And while critics were only given the pilot to screen for review, it soon becomes clear that Ford and Mirren, who previously co-starred as husband and wife in The Mosquito Coast, still share a magnetic screen presence that can elevate 1923 beyond another overwrought Western.
HBO fast-tracks new Julio Torres show after canceling Los Espookys
Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:
Original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart doesn't think a reboot could bring the same magic
If you’ve scrolled through HBO or Netflix any time in the past year or so, you may have noticed a strange phenomenon taking hold. Suddenly, colors seem brighter! Hair is spikier! And why are you feeling the sudden urge to dig out those jelly sandals from the back of your closet and pop on a Weezer record?
A brief timeline of life since the first Avatar movie
It took 13 years, but it happened at last: we finally got our long-gestating Avatar sequel. The original Avatar was released in 2009, and what a decade-plus it’s been, on and offscreen; while some things seem to logically follow from the time when we first visited Pandora—Barack Obama was president then and Joe Biden is president now, Lady Gaga stuck around, and Marvel succeeded in a manner that only its most bullish investors could have hoped—it would be an understatement to say that plenty of other things got pretty weird between then and now. Here is our loose attempt at making sense of the last 13 years—a unit of time heretofore known as an Avahiatus.
Apple orders Mythic Quest spin-off series
What’s a satire of the modern video game industry without a little downloadable content? According to Variety, Apple TV+’s hit Mythic Quest is getting a spin-off series from writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney (all of whom also work on the regular show, with Burch also playing Rachel). Titled Mere Mortals, it sounds like an anthology show set in the world of Mythic Quest that will “explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game” at the center of the main series.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Noah Centineo is a full-grown man in The Recruit. Netflix,...
Jennifer Lawrence on why she "absolutely loves" working with female directors
As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.
Raised By Wolves and FBoy Island the next to get yanked from HBO Max
Where have all the FBoys gone? (Long time passing.) Not to HBO Max, certainly—or, at least, not for long, as Deadline reports that the streamer’s euphemistically named reality dating show FBoy Island is one of several titles that have just been added to the ever-growing list of shows getting stuffed up into David Zaslav’s attic, rather than, say, remaining on a streaming service, where someone might accidentally watch them.
Norman-Reedus-pees-on-ghosts game Death Stranding is becoming a movie
Someone notify Conan O’Brien and Nicolas Winding Refn that they might have some acting work lined up soon: Variety reports that a film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s 2019 video game Death Stranding is apparently in the works. (Both O’Brien and Refn have cameos in the game, is the joke there, along with Guillermo Del Toro, Edgar Wright, horror manga legend Junji Ito, and a whole bunch of other people willing to lend scans of their faces, and sometimes their voices, to Kojima and his team.)
Laura Dern helped Steven Spielberg get David Lynch in The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, and David Lynch Photo: Emma McIntyre/Michael Kovac/ Steve Granitz (Getty Images) What does it take to bring two unique yet similarly revered titans of filmmaking together? Sometimes, just a little bit of Laura Dern. David Lynch’s recent cameo in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fablemans delighted audiences in theaters, on Twitter, and beyond. As it turns out, Dern was behind the legendary link-up, which she discussed during a sitdown with Michelle Williams as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series.
The Mean One review: unauthorized Grinch slasher makes a last-minute case for 2022's worst film
In recent years, as his classic TV special and live-action film have become Christmas cable essentials and a new animated adventure has made the rounds among families, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch has enjoyed a renewed presence on the holiday scene. You’ll find him in more light displays, at more Christmas parties, and even turning up for hire to drop by your house and wreck your Christmas, sometimes with disastrous and very meme-able results.
