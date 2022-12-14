Matt Sarkar, Global Head of Marketing for valantic FSA, outlines what a low-code approach to migration could mean for financial institutions. By 2025, ISO 20022 will be the universal standard for high or large-value payment systems of all reserve currencies. In Europe, SWIFT and the European Central Bank have announced ISO 20022 go-live dates of March 2023. This standard has a significant role to play in the future of payments by embedding enriched data and offering extensible messaging with the potential to interoperate between in-country and international schemes. But with domestic and cross-border mandates on banks to adopt ISO 20022, and timelines fast approaching, financial institutions have a lot to grapple with in terms of managing the impact of ISO 20022 deadlines and leveraging the value of the new standard.

2 DAYS AGO