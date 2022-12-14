Read full article on original website
PayQuicker’s Payouts OS Named Winner of Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Project by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, has been awarded Most Innovative Project under the Innovative API/Open Banking Model category by the IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards for its Payouts OS platform. Payouts OS is recognized for bringing enhanced payment functionality and choice to the international workforce through one of its partnerships with PPS, Europe’s leading digital banking and payments provider. PPS enables PayQuicker to seamlessly pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients’ workforces located across the UK and Europe.
Griffin hires Chief Product Officer and General Counsel to support next phase of platform maturity and commercial growth
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced two new executive hires: Sameer Dubey as Chief Product Officer and Fergus Speight as General Counsel. These appointments will help strengthen Griffin’s already impressive leadership team as the company enters a key phase of growth. Bridging the gap between startups,...
Airwallex Partners With TripActions to Support Its Global Expenses and Reimbursements
Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution. With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
Pico and BSO Partner to Expand Global Crypto Offerings
Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, expanded its strategic partnership with BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, to offer clients unparalleled access to global crypto exchanges through the powerful combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.
Metallicus Partners With Checkout.com To Strengthen Customer Experience In Digital Payments
Metallicus, a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a trusted global payments solution partner for world-leading financial services and consumer brands. This partnership allows consumers in the EU and US to purchase USDC stablecoins through any debit or credit card to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. This illustrates Metallicus’ intention to further democratize the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Clearspeed Launches Surge to Quickly and Accurately Assess Claims Risk for Catastrophic Events
Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, government, and security sectors, today announced the release of Clearspeed Surge. As a unique and automated way to help identify and triage risk, Clearspeed Surge helps insurers quickly and confidently process large claim volumes during catastrophic, weather-based events.
Mastercard Selects Debit as a Service Platform Currensea for Startup Engagement Program Start Path
Debit as a service platform, Currensea, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path Open Banking program, an award-winning, global start-up engagement program. Through the program, Currensea will have the opportunity to access Mastercard’s global payments expertise – with increased collaboration with Mastercard and access to its trusted global network which will help the fintech to scale and meet its longer-term growth plans.
The NOBID Consortium Chosen to Launch Pan-European Payments Pilot for EU Digital ID Wallet
A multi-country consortium consisting of some of Europe’s most trusted identity experts has been chosen to deliver a cross-border payments pilot, in line with the aims of the European Commission’s EU digital identity wallet program. In September 2022, it was announced that the six countries involved (Denmark, Germany,...
EXCLUSIVE: “Hitting the Mark” – Nathan Shinn, BillingPlatform in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The last thing cost-conscious customers need right now is to receive incorrect bills. Businesses must adapt to better meet their evolving needs, says Nathan Shinn, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at automated billing solutions provider, BillingPlatform. From the continuing fallout of the pandemic, through to Brexit and fears of a...
Secure Trust Bank partners with Mastercard to offer open banking payment capabilities
Secure Trust Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers more choice and convenience through open banking to repay retail finance. Open banking empowers consumers to access, use and benefit from their financial data, and to initiate payments between any of their bank accounts. With explicit consent from Secure Trust Bank customers, Mastercard’s open banking technology enables seamless and fast account-to-account payments. This gives customers a new and convenient way to make payments on retail finance loans with Secure Trust Bank’s ‘Easy Bank Transfer’ payment option.
EXCLUSIVE: “Rite of Passage” – Jack Ehlers, Bitstamp; Bradley Riss, Checkout.com, Megan Nilsson, Crypto Megan and Jimmy Nguyen, Blockchain For All in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Bitstamp’s Crypto Pulse Report suggested earlier this year that digital assets could replace traditional investments within a decade. We asked four leading crypto industry figures if current problems in the mainstream global economy since then, could prove to be digital assets’ coming of age?. In April 2022, Bitstamp,...
Suspected Digital Fraud in UK Sees 40% Spike Around Black Friday
The average number of suspected digital fraud attempts for transactions from the UK on any given day surrounding Black Friday was 40% higher than the average for the rest of the year – according to global information and insights company TransUnion. The new findings indicate that the share of...
EXCLUSIVE: “ISO 20022: Ready or Not?” – Matt Sarkar, valantic FSA in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Matt Sarkar, Global Head of Marketing for valantic FSA, outlines what a low-code approach to migration could mean for financial institutions. By 2025, ISO 20022 will be the universal standard for high or large-value payment systems of all reserve currencies. In Europe, SWIFT and the European Central Bank have announced ISO 20022 go-live dates of March 2023. This standard has a significant role to play in the future of payments by embedding enriched data and offering extensible messaging with the potential to interoperate between in-country and international schemes. But with domestic and cross-border mandates on banks to adopt ISO 20022, and timelines fast approaching, financial institutions have a lot to grapple with in terms of managing the impact of ISO 20022 deadlines and leveraging the value of the new standard.
