Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Managing Electronics Returns
The continued growth of e-commerce has gone hand-in-hand with an increase in online sales of electronics and technology items that contain hazardous components, including lithium batteries. These batteries, which power laptops, cell phones, power tools, electric bikes and more, have a complex set of rules, regulations and restrictions that govern shipment. This creates significant supply chain challenges for businesses that sell and distribute products containing lithium batteries – not just for shipping products to customers but managing returns as well.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manufacturing Industry Outlook: Technology’s Evolving Role in 2023
As 2023 quickly approaches, it’s important to look at the challenges manufacturers have faced over the last two years and emerging trends that will continue to impact the industry moving forward. After an uncertain and unstable period, the manufacturing industry is building back. However, constant market challenges, such as labor shortages and supply chain delays, continue to strain the industry’s immediate future. Succeeding in this environment demands business agility and innovation, which can only be achieved by leveraging technology. A pivotal solution is enterprise resource planning (ERP), which provides adaptability and enables resiliency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Logistics Leaders Can Overcome Inventory Crisis
In 2021 and early 2022, retailers and brands increased inventory levels to meet consumer demand, avoid stockouts and mitigate shipping challenges. Some retailers’ inventory levels expanded as much as 43%. Now, an uncertain economy, inventory surpluses and record low industrial capacity challenge companies this peak season. After slow summer...
2022 State of the Industry: E-Commerce
As technology continues to transform and influence the supply chain, e-commerce remains a pinnacle part of the retail process. Today, consumers preferences are built around the ease of access to products above all else, including brand loyalty, with the improvements in usability, information and cost effectiveness acting as the driving forces behind the current climate.
Building Sustainable Supply Chains
If your company is focused on growth and intends to be in business for the long term, supply chain sustainability is an imperative. Climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts have created a new set of risks and opportunities for growth in the global business environment. In this New Normal, it is more important than ever to scrutinize the environmental, economic and social impacts of the products and services required to deliver your enterprise’s value proposition. This holds true whether you’re in the manufacturing, commercial services, retail or government sector.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation: To Adapt or Adopt? That is the Question.
Warehouses and parcel facilities are becoming increasingly reliant on automated systems to help meet day-to-day demands while keeping operating costs in check. After all, they face growing SKU counts, while annual warehouse worker turnover remains near 50% and compensation costs have increased around 6.5% over the last two years for many businesses hiring material moving workers.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manufacturers’ Optimism Declines as Potential Economic Recession Looms
With the risk of an economic recession on the horizon, manufacturers’ optimism is at an all-time low, according to an industry report by Sikich. In fact, only 49% of manufacturers rated their optimism about business prospects over the next six months at a seven or higher on a scale of 1-10. This marks a consistent trend downward over the past year.
Comments / 0