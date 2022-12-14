Longtime Reinhardt mains are giving up on their favorite hero after a series of balance changes have made him worse and worse in the Overwatch 2 meta. Overwatch 2’s release came with some big shake-ups for the tank class, with Doomfist being shifted into the tank role and every tank in the game receiving some buffs. Things were bound to change with only one tank on each team instead of two.

1 DAY AGO