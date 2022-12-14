Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Hitting the Mark” – Nathan Shinn, BillingPlatform in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The last thing cost-conscious customers need right now is to receive incorrect bills. Businesses must adapt to better meet their evolving needs, says Nathan Shinn, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at automated billing solutions provider, BillingPlatform. From the continuing fallout of the pandemic, through to Brexit and fears of a...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Rite of Passage” – Jack Ehlers, Bitstamp; Bradley Riss, Checkout.com, Megan Nilsson, Crypto Megan and Jimmy Nguyen, Blockchain For All in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Bitstamp’s Crypto Pulse Report suggested earlier this year that digital assets could replace traditional investments within a decade. We asked four leading crypto industry figures if current problems in the mainstream global economy since then, could prove to be digital assets’ coming of age?. In April 2022, Bitstamp,...
ffnews.com
Starling Bank to launch its first Fixed Saver product offering 3.25%
Starling Bank is today rolling out its first savings product offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% over one year on balances of £2,000 or more. The new Starling 1-Year Fixed Saver is built seamlessly into the Starling app for maximum visibility and control. Starling personal current account customers can...
ffnews.com
Airwallex Partners With TripActions to Support Its Global Expenses and Reimbursements
Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution. With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
ffnews.com
Metallicus Partners With Checkout.com To Strengthen Customer Experience In Digital Payments
Metallicus, a leader in digital asset and blockchain technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a trusted global payments solution partner for world-leading financial services and consumer brands. This partnership allows consumers in the EU and US to purchase USDC stablecoins through any debit or credit card to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. This illustrates Metallicus’ intention to further democratize the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ffnews.com
ViewTrade Adds Carrying Broker Services to Its Suite of Comprehensive Brokerage and Investment Solutions
ViewTrade Securities, Inc., the broker-dealer subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corporation, today announced the launch of its carrying broker services, adding to ViewTrade Holding Corporation’s already robust B2B2C technology and services offerings utilized by a diverse global customer base of broker-dealers, fintechs and registered investment advisors (RIAs). With ViewTrade Securities...
ffnews.com
Mastercard Selects Debit as a Service Platform Currensea for Startup Engagement Program Start Path
Debit as a service platform, Currensea, has been selected for the Mastercard Start Path Open Banking program, an award-winning, global start-up engagement program. Through the program, Currensea will have the opportunity to access Mastercard’s global payments expertise – with increased collaboration with Mastercard and access to its trusted global network which will help the fintech to scale and meet its longer-term growth plans.
ffnews.com
Secure Trust Bank partners with Mastercard to offer open banking payment capabilities
Secure Trust Bank has partnered with Mastercard to offer customers more choice and convenience through open banking to repay retail finance. Open banking empowers consumers to access, use and benefit from their financial data, and to initiate payments between any of their bank accounts. With explicit consent from Secure Trust Bank customers, Mastercard’s open banking technology enables seamless and fast account-to-account payments. This gives customers a new and convenient way to make payments on retail finance loans with Secure Trust Bank’s ‘Easy Bank Transfer’ payment option.
ffnews.com
Pico and BSO Partner to Expand Global Crypto Offerings
Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, expanded its strategic partnership with BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, to offer clients unparalleled access to global crypto exchanges through the powerful combination of BSO’s Crypto Connect service and PicoNet.
ffnews.com
PayQuicker’s Payouts OS Named Winner of Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Project by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, has been awarded Most Innovative Project under the Innovative API/Open Banking Model category by the IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards for its Payouts OS platform. Payouts OS is recognized for bringing enhanced payment functionality and choice to the international workforce through one of its partnerships with PPS, Europe’s leading digital banking and payments provider. PPS enables PayQuicker to seamlessly pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients’ workforces located across the UK and Europe.
ffnews.com
Wolters Kluwer research shows significant risk concerns for U.S. lenders
Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey shows that U.S. lenders are concerned with their ability to keep pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes. There are, however, opportunities for banks to adopt financial technology solutions, centered around regulatory change management programmes, to counter the concerns, the company says.
ffnews.com
EY announces alliance with TaxBit to support tax reporting requirements for digital assets
The EY organization today announces an alliance between TaxBit, an industry-leading tax and accounting technology provider for cryptocurrency and other digital assets (e.g., non-fungible tokens (NFTs)), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations meet tax reporting requirements for digital assets. Regulators are starting to demand more formal...
ffnews.com
Parx Casino® Launches Cashless Payment Options
Parx Casino® today announced the launch of cashless gaming throughout the casino floor via a partnership between Sightline Payments and cross-platform global games leader Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W”). Sightline’s Play+ is the funding solution for the new Parx Wallet, enabling cashless play throughout the Parx Casino® floor. The Parx Wallet app connects into the Light & Wonder casino management system (CMS) deployed across the property.
ffnews.com
The NOBID Consortium Chosen to Launch Pan-European Payments Pilot for EU Digital ID Wallet
A multi-country consortium consisting of some of Europe’s most trusted identity experts has been chosen to deliver a cross-border payments pilot, in line with the aims of the European Commission’s EU digital identity wallet program. In September 2022, it was announced that the six countries involved (Denmark, Germany,...
ffnews.com
ConnexPay Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of Payments Leader Blair Jeffery
ConnexPay, the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, today announced it has appointed Blair Jeffery to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). A titan in the payments industry, Jeffery brings with him more than 20 years’ experience, having previously...
ffnews.com
Griffin hires Chief Product Officer and General Counsel to support next phase of platform maturity and commercial growth
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced two new executive hires: Sameer Dubey as Chief Product Officer and Fergus Speight as General Counsel. These appointments will help strengthen Griffin’s already impressive leadership team as the company enters a key phase of growth. Bridging the gap between startups,...
ffnews.com
Adyen Raises £10,500 for Change Please With Tour of Britain Cycle Ride
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has announced that it has raised £10,500 for the charity, Change Please. A peloton of 17 cyclists rode 55 km to raise the funds in aid of the social enterprise seeking to end homelessness, arranged as part of Adyen’s sponsorship of the Tour of Britain. The team was made up of pro, experienced and novice riders that included Adyen employees and partners from the retail industry including Tory Burch and Brompton.
ffnews.com
Credit Unions Must Factor in Multi-Factor Authentication in the Fight Against Fraud
While financial crime has been around since the dawn of time, a recent rise in the prevalence of sophisticated financial fraud is hitting the industry hard. Credit unions have increasingly become a top target for fraudsters due to the amount of personal information they require from their members (Social Security numbers, home addresses, etc.). Especially during the holidays and at times when more transactions are taking place, what’s a credit union to do to ward off would-be grinches?
Comments / 0