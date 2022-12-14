ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Chuck Scott
3d ago

How about paying a driver a living wage ..they are transporting children .a very important job …kids don’t learn from home ..🤷‍♂️

22 WSBT

Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys

Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen

A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Cold Case Reopened

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

