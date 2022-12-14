Read full article on original website
Chuck Scott
3d ago
How about paying a driver a living wage ..they are transporting children .a very important job …kids don’t learn from home ..🤷♂️
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
WNDU
Mishawaka High School students hold ‘Grocery Store Food Drive’ for those in need
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about Mishawaka students coming together to provide meals for those in need?. Students set up their 42nd annual food drive at Mishawaka High School on Friday. It had aisle after aisle of donated food for families. “The...
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools respond to incident of students bringing kitchen knives onto bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation responded to an incident Tuesday morning where two students allegedly carried kitchen knives onto their school bus, according to a letter sent to families from Darden Elementary School Principal Patty Karban. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. After getting into...
wfft.com
Fremont High School social media threat deemed false, students responsible taken in for questioning
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Fremont High School has deemed a possible social media threat received Thursday to be false. The possible threat "originated from an old picture that included a Fremont student" with a weapon that appeared to be "associated with an old online Tik Tok challenge," according to a release from Fremont Community Schools.
WNDU
2 Darden Elementary students facing discipline after bringing kitchen knives onto school bus
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students at Darden Elementary School are being disciplined after school officials say they brought kitchen knives onto their school bus Tuesday morning. In a letter sent out to Darden families, Principal Patty Karban says school officials learned about the kitchen knives around 7:30...
WNDU
Memorial service for Riley student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. On Dec. 2, 21-year-old Savanna Heard took her own life. Saturday friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness for...
WNDU
Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
abc57.com
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
WNDU
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop. Officers recovered approximately 30 grams (30,000 milligrams) of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Crews were called just...
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
95.3 MNC
North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen
A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
