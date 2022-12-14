New York-based Click designed CT-132 as an adjunctive preventive treatment for episodic migraine in patients 18 years old and up. “We are thrilled to receive this Breakthrough designation as it will facilitate collaborative discussions with the FDA and help expedite the process of bringing a first-in-class migraine digital therapeutic to patients,” said Austin Speier, chief strategy officer of Click Therapeutics. “This is also powerful recognition of the innovative work led by our in-house science and development teams to create a new approach to treating migraine, one supported by early, promising clinical data.”

2 DAYS AGO