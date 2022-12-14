Read full article on original website
Related
massdevice.com
MasterControl raises $100M to support its quality and manufacturing software
(Salt Lake City) today announced a $150 million Series A round led by Sixth Street Growth, with a company valuation of $1.3 billion. The money raised will accelerate the development of its quality and manufacturing software as a service offerings serving life sciences customers. MasterControl’s customers include such giants as Pfizer, Cochlear and Thermo Fisher Scientific. It says it has more than 1,100 customers worldwide, including 50 of the top pharma and medical device customers.
massdevice.com
Medtronic enrolls first patients in Hugo surgical robot clinical trial
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it enrolled the first patient in its Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo surgical robot. Dr. Michael R. Abern at Duke University Hospital (Durham, North Carolina) performed the procedure. He used the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system for a robotic-assisted prostatectomy procedure. “This...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
massdevice.com
Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare reportedly express interest in Medtronic units
Bloomberg first reported the interest from the two companies in two units Medtronic plans to spinoff. The outlet cited people familiar with the matter. In October, Medtronic announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company’s Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses. Both comprise part of the company’s Medical Surgical portfolio. In spinning those businesses off, the company aims to create value for itself and shareholders, CEO Geoff Martha said.
massdevice.com
Click Therapeutics wins FDA breakthrough nod for migraine-treating digital therapeutic
New York-based Click designed CT-132 as an adjunctive preventive treatment for episodic migraine in patients 18 years old and up. “We are thrilled to receive this Breakthrough designation as it will facilitate collaborative discussions with the FDA and help expedite the process of bringing a first-in-class migraine digital therapeutic to patients,” said Austin Speier, chief strategy officer of Click Therapeutics. “This is also powerful recognition of the innovative work led by our in-house science and development teams to create a new approach to treating migraine, one supported by early, promising clinical data.”
Comments / 0