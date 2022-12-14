Mike Bobinski believes that Ryan Walters is the right man for the job at Purdue. The Purdue AD discussed what excites him the most about Walters. Walters led one of the nation’s best defenses at Illinois this season. The Fighting Illini were in the top 10 in points allowed per game (12.3) and total offensive yards allowed per game (263.8).

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO