Mike Bobinski, Purdue AD, reveals what excites him about hiring of former Illinois DC Ryan Walters

Mike Bobinski believes that Ryan Walters is the right man for the job at Purdue. The Purdue AD discussed what excites him the most about Walters. Walters led one of the nation’s best defenses at Illinois this season. The Fighting Illini were in the top 10 in points allowed per game (12.3) and total offensive yards allowed per game (263.8).
Brian Brohm announces starting QB for Citrus Bowl vs. LSU

Brian Brohm, Purdue’s interim head coach, announced the starting quarterback for the Citrus Bowl against LSU Thursday. Brohm said that Austin Burton will be taking the starting quarterback role in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 following Aidan O’Connell’s decision to opt out. Burton has received one...
