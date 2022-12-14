Read full article on original website
Mike Bobinski, Purdue AD, reveals what excites him about hiring of former Illinois DC Ryan Walters
Mike Bobinski believes that Ryan Walters is the right man for the job at Purdue. The Purdue AD discussed what excites him the most about Walters. Walters led one of the nation’s best defenses at Illinois this season. The Fighting Illini were in the top 10 in points allowed per game (12.3) and total offensive yards allowed per game (263.8).
Ryan Walters explains what makes Purdue stand out in college football world
Ryan Walters believes Purdue’s program is special. Walters was hired as head coach of the Boilermakers earlier this week and he detailed what makes Purdue standout on Friday. “Purdue is a world-class institution,” Walters said. “And from an academic standpoint, this is the best conference in college football. You...
Purdue landing key Power 5 OC for same position on Ryan Walters' staff, per report
Purdue has reportedly landed on a key piece for Ryan Walters’ first coaching staff with the Boilermakers. This piece comes in the form of an impressive offensive coordinator hiring out of the Big 12. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Purdue is expected to hire West Virginia OC and QBs...
Brian Brohm announces starting QB for Citrus Bowl vs. LSU
Brian Brohm, Purdue’s interim head coach, announced the starting quarterback for the Citrus Bowl against LSU Thursday. Brohm said that Austin Burton will be taking the starting quarterback role in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 following Aidan O’Connell’s decision to opt out. Burton has received one...
