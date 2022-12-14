Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.

