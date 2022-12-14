Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders delivers emotional pregame speech for final game with Jackson State
Deion Sanders got emotional giving his final pregame speech to his team at Jackson State Saturday ahead of the team’s final game against North Carolina Central. The NFL legend took over as head coach of Jackson State and immediately put the HBCU on the map, drawing national attention and even visits from ESPN’s College GameDay. It is safe to say Sanders had a great impact in his two seasons as head coach of Jackson State.
saturdaytradition.com
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023
Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson added to Detroit Lions injury list ahead of Week 15
Aidan Hutchinson is among the new players added to the injury list for the Detroit Lions (6-7) on Thursday. The Lions are preparing for a key road game in Week 15 against the New York Jets (7-6). The former Michigan Wolverines defensive end and Lombardi Award winner was added to...
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore reacts to Michigan winning Joe Moore Award for second straight season
Sherrone Moore has been the Michigan offensive line coach for 2 seasons now. In both seasons, the Wolverines’ OL has won the Joe Moore Award for most outstanding offensive line performance in the nation. The Wolverines are the 1st team to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Coach Moore...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue landing key Power 5 OC for same position on Ryan Walters' staff, per report
Purdue has reportedly landed on a key piece for Ryan Walters’ first coaching staff with the Boilermakers. This piece comes in the form of an impressive offensive coordinator hiring out of the Big 12. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Purdue is expected to hire West Virginia OC and QBs...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Ewald Jr., 4-star CB via 2025 class, announces B1G commitment
Chris Ewald Jr. is going to Michigan to play college football. Michigan’s already-dominant defense got a promise that it will have a loaded roster in years to come on Friday. The Wolverines earned a commitment from 4-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr out of the class of 2025. Ewald is...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant head coach, to aid in bowl preperation
Drew Brees is heading back to West Lafayette. The former Boilermaker and star NFL quarterback has been hired as an interim assistant coach for Purdue and will coach in the bowl game against LSU. He will also assist in transition and help in recruiting, according to SI’s Ross Dellenger.
saturdaytradition.com
First-year Ohio State TE becomes newest Buckeye to shed Black Stripe
One Ohio State player has earned the right to shed his Black Stripe. Freshman tight end Bennett Christian became the newest Buckeye to shed his Black Stripe Saturday morning. The coaching staff described him as having “matured a lot over the season,” and now he has earned a high honor in the Buckeyes program.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Brohm announces starting QB for Citrus Bowl vs. LSU
Brian Brohm, Purdue’s interim head coach, announced the starting quarterback for the Citrus Bowl against LSU Thursday. Brohm said that Austin Burton will be taking the starting quarterback role in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 following Aidan O’Connell’s decision to opt out. Burton has received one...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: NCAA approves one-time FBS blanket waiver for postseason roster moves
The NCAA has made a rule change that will give football teams more flexibility amidst bowl-game opt outs and transfers, Cole Cubelic reported Thursday afternoon. The move will help players whose teams need them to play in a bowl game without taking up a season of eligibility. The waiver is open for players who have played in four games and can be used for bowl games taking place after Dec. 15, 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen discusses putting an end to transfer rumors, early impressions of Luke Fickell
Braelon Allen provided a sense of relief to Wisconsin fans everywhere when he reaffirmed his plans to stay with the Badgers under new head coach Luke Fickell. Allen had previously addressed rumors linking his name to the transfer portal but those rumors reignited when Jim Leonhard was not awarded the permanent head coaching gig. Now, the star running back for the Badgers is adjusting to a new regime and head coach under Fickell.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G QB named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Three finalists have been announced for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, including one B1G quarterback. Sean Clifford, Penn State senior starting quarterback, is among the 3 finalists in line for the award that ‘honors exemplary leadership by a college player’. Along with...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson's status set for Week 15 game vs. Jets, per report
Aidan Hutchinson is reportedly questionable heading into Sunday’s game with the New York Jets. PFT’s Myles Simmons reported the news. Hutchinson wound up on the Detroit Lions’ injury report on Thursday and was listed as having an illness. Hutchinson was a limited participant at practice on Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, addresses limit to Beaver Stadium rebuild, confidence in NIL department
Pat Kraft provided some good news on Friday for Penn State fans in regards to a renovated Beaver Stadium. Beaver Stadium has been home to the Nittany Lions for quite some time, and has expanded eight times over its storied history. The iconic stadium has a capacity of over 106,000,...
