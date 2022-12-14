Read full article on original website
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
Prosecutor: Philadelphia, PA, Man Indicted For Murder at Atlantic City Casino
A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September. On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on,. One count of first-degree murder. One count of third-degree possession of a weapon for...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Cooper University Health Care, Cape Regional Health System in NJ Announce Merger
Two large South Jersey healthcare organizations have signed a letter of intent to merge. On Wednesday, Camden-based Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System in Cape May County announced that the two systems will become one to expand access to medical services across the region. George E. Norcross,...
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas
The city of Cape May is simply a beautiful, festive town at Christmas time. Cape May is also a wonderful place to spend time shopping, entertaining, and enjoying the holiday season. Congress Hall is a Winter Wonderland. Congress Hall even has its own Winter Wonderland at West End Garage -...
Legendary NYC Steak House Reopening at Borgata Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
An Old Theatre in Wildwood Re-Opens with a New Twist
Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater, before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store then a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in the '80s. But much like a good suspense movie, this story was far from over.
Riley Green To Play Wildwood Beach For Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023
Another epic artist announcement for the Barefoot Country Music Fest going down in Wildwood next summer! We can't wait for this one!. We're so excited to announce that Riley Green will be joining us on the beach in June for 2023's Barefoot Country Music Fest!. Get ready to see Riley...
OC’s Cris Pannullo on End of Jeopardy! Win Streak: ‘He Got Lucky’
Cris Pannullo thinks the contestant who finally beat him on Jeopardy! 'got lucky', but feels 'incredible' about his experience on the game show. Pannullo,38, the customer success operations manager and former poker player from Ocean City, admitted on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast that he feels like "every day has been remarkable and just a dream".
