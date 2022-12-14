Everyone who's been to a Hanukkah party is all too familiar with the dreidel. The tiny toy, which resembles a top, is used in a game that has you gambling for chocolate coins (also known as gelt). Each face of the dreidel has a different Hebrew letter, which will tell you to take the center jackpot, take half, give half your stash, or do nothing. While it's an innocent game, many dreidels these days are made from plastic, which is why we're encouraging everyone to opt for an eco-friendly dreidel.

2 DAYS AGO