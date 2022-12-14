Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Victoria’s Secret Bans Cashmere Because of Its Ties to Animal Abuse — Why Isn't the Fabric Vegan?
Victoria's Secret may still be guilty of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and selling fast fashion lingerie items. But environmentalists and sustainable fashion enthusiasts are currently celebrating a relatively small win, after the brand recently took a firm stand against the use of cashmere. On Dec. 5, Victoria's Secret announced a...
Senior Rescue Dog and TikTok "No Bones" Sensation, Noodle the Pug, Has Died
It's an incredibly sad day for the TikTok community. After battling severe health issues for several months, social media sensation Noodle the pug has died. The widely beloved pup, who was rescued as a senior dog, gained international recognition for his "bones or no bones" TikTok series last year. Noodle's dad-ager, Jonathan Graziano, took to the app on Saturday, Dec. 3, to inform his 4.4 million followers that Noodle had passed on peacefully in his New York City home the previous day.
Jordan Peele Joins Climate Change-Themed Horror Short, 'Moshari,' as EP
Jordan Peele has become a leader in the genre of psychological and science fiction horror films — and his latest project will mesh the horror genre with one of our favorite topics: climate change. Along with Riz Ahmed, Peele recently signed on to executive produce Nuhash Humayun's short film Moshari, a movie that is sure to thrill horror fans and environmentalists alike.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Is a Story About an Aggressive Bear on a Drug-Fueled Rampage — Is It True?
First, there were cocaine hippos — all thanks to Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Now, there's the Cocaine Bear. Coming to theaters in February 2023, Cocaine Bear is a film about a bear that takes cocaine, and proceeds to go on a violent killing spree. The movie, which stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keri Russell, and the late Ray Liotta, has been labelled a "horror comedy." However, there reportedly may be some truth to it. So, it leaves many of us wondering: is Cocaine Bear based on a true story?
Is 'Wednesday' Star, Jenna Ortega, Vegan? Here's What We Know About Her Lifestyle
Over the last couple of years, 20-year-old actress Jenna Ortega has skyrocketed to fame for her leading roles in a wide range of TV shows and movies, including: You, Scream, and most recently, in Netflix's Wednesday. With new roles in so many popular titles, many of plant-based folk in particular...
Ditch Plastic This Hanukkah, and Opt For Sustainable Dreidels Instead
Everyone who's been to a Hanukkah party is all too familiar with the dreidel. The tiny toy, which resembles a top, is used in a game that has you gambling for chocolate coins (also known as gelt). Each face of the dreidel has a different Hebrew letter, which will tell you to take the center jackpot, take half, give half your stash, or do nothing. While it's an innocent game, many dreidels these days are made from plastic, which is why we're encouraging everyone to opt for an eco-friendly dreidel.
