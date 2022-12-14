ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

WGN News

Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
BEACH PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Seriously Injured Man, Lake County Sheriff Says

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 35-year-old man early Saturday in unincorporated Waukegan, authorities said. The collision was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on West Crescent Avenue.
WAUKEGAN, IL
regionnewssource.org

Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
CALUMET CITY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man in critical condition, paralyzed after being ejected from rollover crash near Waukegan

A North Chicago man is in critical condition after he was ejected from a rollover crash and paralyzed early Saturday morning near Waukegan, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue in unincorporated Waukegan for a vehicle crash with injuries.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron

A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
HEBRON, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man

An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
ELGIN, IL

