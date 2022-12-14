Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Dallas County Christmas tournament kicks off with area teams facing off
The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament kicked off on Friday at host school Southside High. Participants in this year’s tournament included the Keith Bears boys and girls; Dallas County Hornets boys and girls; Selma High girls and Ellwood Christian boys. Selma High Lady Saints faced the Lady Bears in...
selmasun.com
Marion hosts HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Saturday, photo gallery
The HBCU Pigskin Showdown drew hundreds of fans to Marion for the all-star matchup that pitted talented football players from HBCU schools around the country to show off for NFL scouts. The second-annual game featured players on teams named Selma and Marion. It took place at Marion Military Institute's football...
selmasun.com
ZayLen McRae is Lowndes County Athletics Student Athlete of the Week
Lowndes County Athletics has selected Zaylen McRae to be their Student Athlete of the Week after a game with Wetumpka Middle School. During the game against Wetumpka he was the leading scorer with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Fort...
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
selmasun.com
HBCU Pigskin Showdown in Marion is this weekend
The anticipated HBCU Pigskin Showdown is coming up this weekend on Dec. 17 at the Marion Military Institute (MMI) football field. The annual event showcases student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs and scouts from the NFL. A number of student athletes from inside and outside of Alabama...
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
selmasun.com
Montgomery Police Department searching for missing teenage girl
Montgomery police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 8. Chalysse Thomas, 18, is a Black female standing at 4'11 and weighing 120 pounds. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers she was last seen on Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt, and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.
selmasun.com
Montgomery native Stephen 'tWITCH' Boss passes away at 40
Stephen "tWITCH' Boss, a native of Montgomery and noted dancer, has passed away at the age of 40. According to a CNN report, Boss's death was determined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner to be a suicide. Boss was also known as the DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Additionally,...
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
lowndessignal.com
Fort Deposit train derailment blocks Bishop Bottom Road crossing
A minor accident in Fort Deposit resulted in a derailment and temporary road closure Tuesday afternoon when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Billy O. Dobbs, 71, of Luverne, struck a CSX train. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm. near the Bishop Bottom Road and Julian Town Road intersection...
selmasun.com
Brown Chapel cupolas restored as renovation continues
The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place. . Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died
The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month. That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released. This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died...
WSFA
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
Yahoo Sports
Hometown grieves Montgomery's Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dead at 40
The world came to know Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, as a dancer, choreographer, and co-host and DJ on TV’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”. But he was once a teen Montgomery break dancer who found himself and his talent in a theater camp there. On Tuesday, the Montgomery...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting
Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
selmasun.com
Breakfast with Santa, book giveaway event in Selma to be held this weekend
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Eta Omega Chapter and Woman and Youth Services will hold a book giveaway event and breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17. Admission is free. There will be Christmas carols, free food and free books, as well as other activities. The event is being...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
WSFA
Police: Xanax, Fentanyl among drugs in Selma student’s system at time of death
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A toxicology report is shedding light on the death of a Selma High School student. Selma city officials, members of the school system and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the death of Tremaine Mitchell Jr., a student at Selma High School.
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
