Orrville, AL

selmasun.com

Dallas County Christmas tournament kicks off with area teams facing off

The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament kicked off on Friday at host school Southside High. Participants in this year’s tournament included the Keith Bears boys and girls; Dallas County Hornets boys and girls; Selma High girls and Ellwood Christian boys. Selma High Lady Saints faced the Lady Bears in...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Marion hosts HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Saturday, photo gallery

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown drew hundreds of fans to Marion for the all-star matchup that pitted talented football players from HBCU schools around the country to show off for NFL scouts. The second-annual game featured players on teams named Selma and Marion. It took place at Marion Military Institute's football...
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

HBCU Pigskin Showdown in Marion is this weekend

The anticipated HBCU Pigskin Showdown is coming up this weekend on Dec. 17 at the Marion Military Institute (MMI) football field. The annual event showcases student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs and scouts from the NFL. A number of student athletes from inside and outside of Alabama...
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery Police Department searching for missing teenage girl

Montgomery police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 8. Chalysse Thomas, 18, is a Black female standing at 4'11 and weighing 120 pounds. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers she was last seen on Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt, and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery native Stephen 'tWITCH' Boss passes away at 40

Stephen "tWITCH' Boss, a native of Montgomery and noted dancer, has passed away at the age of 40. According to a CNN report, Boss's death was determined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner to be a suicide. Boss was also known as the DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Additionally,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Fort Deposit train derailment blocks Bishop Bottom Road crossing

A minor accident in Fort Deposit resulted in a derailment and temporary road closure Tuesday afternoon when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Billy O. Dobbs, 71, of Luverne, struck a CSX train. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm. near the Bishop Bottom Road and Julian Town Road intersection...
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
selmasun.com

Brown Chapel cupolas restored as renovation continues

The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place. . Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell. 
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Toxicology Report Released on Selma High School Student Who Died

The toxicology report has been released on a Selma High School student who died after an incident at school last month. That incident sent three others to the hospital, where they were treated and released. This morning at a news conference, it was revealed the 16-year-old male student who died...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
MONTGOMERY, AL

