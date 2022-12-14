A co-principal in Punxsutawney has been arrested, which court documents reveal is the third time in the past four months. WJAC reports that Paul Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, was arrested in September for a DUI charge, arrested again in October for violating a protection from abuse order, and then arrested once more in December for violating the order again.

