explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
Pa. school principal arrested for third time in 4 months, according to court documents
A co-principal in Punxsutawney has been arrested, which court documents reveal is the third time in the past four months. WJAC reports that Paul Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, was arrested in September for a DUI charge, arrested again in October for violating a protection from abuse order, and then arrested once more in December for violating the order again.
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
explore venango
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
wesb.com
Another Teen Implicated in Belmont Burglary
Another person has been implicated in a Belmont burglary on Tuesday. New York State Police charged an 18-year-old from Belmont with felony grand larceny and felony burglary. The charges stems from the teen allegedly assisted in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
wesb.com
Friendship Teen Charged After Bomb Threat
A Friendship teen was charged after a bomb threat Wednesday. New York State Police charged the 15-year-old with felony terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child. The teen was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Mistrial Declared In 2021 Jamestown Cocaine Trafficking Case
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A mistrial has been declared in the case prosecuting a Jamestown man arrested during a winter drug raid in the Jamestown and Falconer areas last year. John Anzalone was arrested back in January 2021 in connection with “Operation Crazy Ivan,” which targeted powder...
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
wesb.com
Olean Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Lewis Run
Two Olean men were jailed on drug charges after a traffic stop where police allegedly found 2 pounds of marijuana in their car. Pennsylvania State Police charged 43-year-old Cristo Sauri and 25-year-old David Lee with felony possession with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
wesb.com
Bradford PD Seeks Help in Identifying Couple
The City of Bradford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two potential shoplifting suspects. Police posted two photos from surveillance cameras that appear to show the couple stealing from Valu Hardware. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Bradford Police.
erienewsnow.com
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Charged After Dispute Ensues Over Video That Allegedly Shows Her Throwing Juvenile
FRANKLIN, PA. (EYT) — Franklin Police have charged a 35-year-old woman with simple assault following a domestic dispute involving alleged video evidence of the defendant throwing a child onto a bed. According to the complaint, which was released on Monday, December 12, on December 10 at 4:55 p.m., Franklin...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
wesb.com
Olean Business Development Corporation Awarded Grant
New York State has awarded $625,000 in funding to the Olean Business Development Corporation. The funding stems from a greater $24.3 million grant given out across 56 municipalities and non-profit organizations in New York State. New York Governor Cathy Hochul announced the funding yesterday, stating that the grant will “go towards improving quality of life, promoting tourism, and restoring local landmarks and waterfronts.”
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
wesb.com
Olean Warns Public About Water Department Phone Scam
The City of Olean has issued a warning to citizens about a scam call claiming to be part of the City of Olean Water Department. The City of Olean Facebook page states that the Water Department will never call customers requesting payment. If you receive a call, please contact the...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
