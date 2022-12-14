ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Christmas wishes from Tobi

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we get a Christmas greeting from furry friend of the show, Tobi! We see a snap from the production of Anything Goes at JCC. And the Virginia This Morning team gathers at JewFro for a holiday lunch!. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Saxon Shoes collecting 'Shoes For The Needy'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shoes For The Needy is a campaign from Saxon Shoes to help those less fortunate with footwear during the cold and wet winter season — and you can help!. They're in need of new and gently-used closed up shoes, athletic shoes and boots for men, women and children. They are collecting donations through Christmas Eve.
RICHMOND, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia First Lady Virginia Holton has died at age 97, according to a family statement released by US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), whose wife is Holton’s daughter. Virginia Holton’s husband, Abner Linwood Holton, Jr., served as Virginia’s 61st governor from 1970-1974, He died in...
VIRGINIA STATE
princessanneindy.com

Column: A holiday dish with a deep, flavorful American history

Ed. — From the Sunday, Nov. 27, print edition. Thanksgiving is a celebration of the bounty of our regional horn of plenty in our piece of Virginia. From our waters to our fields, our kitchens benefit from the best farm-to-table and sea-to-plate ingredients that chefs dream about. James Hemings,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December

After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try. 🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition. 🍝 ​​Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

How families can navigate the high respiratory virus season with KidMed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flu and RSV are widespread right now, especially for children. Today, Mark Flanzenbaum, M.D., FAAP and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KidMed, joins us to share what you can expect when visiting an urgent care facility during this high respiratory virus season. KidMed has locations in Mechanicsville,...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE

