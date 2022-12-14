Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023Amarie M.Richmond, VA
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Group offers Virginia entrepreneurs 'something to brighten up the holidays'
The 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit organization created by Peter Snyder and other business leaders across Virginia to give businesses money to help keep the lights on during the pandemic.
This anniversary event will share a historic African dance with Virginians
This group of local dancers are sharing their love of a popular dance with the community and now they're celebrating their one-year anniversary with workshops and a party.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Christmas wishes from Tobi
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we get a Christmas greeting from furry friend of the show, Tobi! We see a snap from the production of Anything Goes at JCC. And the Virginia This Morning team gathers at JewFro for a holiday lunch!. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram...
A Virginia couple bought out a toy store. They’re giving it all away.
Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the YouTube channel, "Treasure Hunting with Jebus" since 2017.
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
Hundreds of Petersburg children receive Christmas gifts at toy drive
Christmas came early for hundreds of Petersburg kids on Friday when they received new toys and bikes as part of a community toy drive.
Popular Asian street food restaurant Foo Dog to close in Richmond
A popular Asian street food restaurant in The Fan District has announced that it will be closing with the new year.
NBC12
Henrico infusion clinic opens new Prince George location to serve Tri-Cities patients
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico-based health clinic Infusion Solutions is making access to critical healthcare more accessible for residents around the Tri-Cities with the opening of a second clinic in Prince George County. Infusion Solutions President Annette Bennett says she understands the struggle of traveling long distances to receive...
WTVR-TV
Saxon Shoes collecting 'Shoes For The Needy'
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shoes For The Needy is a campaign from Saxon Shoes to help those less fortunate with footwear during the cold and wet winter season — and you can help!. They're in need of new and gently-used closed up shoes, athletic shoes and boots for men, women and children. They are collecting donations through Christmas Eve.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
The Daily South
86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant
In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
Chick-fil-A is hatching in Goochland
The restaurant chain plans a 5,000-square-foot building for the site with two drive-thrus, according to permits filed with Goochland.
Shop for unique holiday gifts at Richmond Moon Market
Not a huge fan of mainstream holiday gifts? If you and your loved ones are wishing for more than cookie-cutter Christmas classics, you might just find exactly what you're looking for at this weekend's Richmond Moon Market.
NBC12
Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia First Lady Virginia Holton has died at age 97, according to a family statement released by US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), whose wife is Holton’s daughter. Virginia Holton’s husband, Abner Linwood Holton, Jr., served as Virginia’s 61st governor from 1970-1974, He died in...
princessanneindy.com
Column: A holiday dish with a deep, flavorful American history
Ed. — From the Sunday, Nov. 27, print edition. Thanksgiving is a celebration of the bounty of our regional horn of plenty in our piece of Virginia. From our waters to our fields, our kitchens benefit from the best farm-to-table and sea-to-plate ingredients that chefs dream about. James Hemings,...
Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December
After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try. 🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition. 🍝 Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar...
WTVR-TV
How families can navigate the high respiratory virus season with KidMed
RICHMOND, Va. -- Flu and RSV are widespread right now, especially for children. Today, Mark Flanzenbaum, M.D., FAAP and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KidMed, joins us to share what you can expect when visiting an urgent care facility during this high respiratory virus season. KidMed has locations in Mechanicsville,...
Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by distracted driver
Anna Perry and Emma Kohstall have organized a dance competition in honor of Erin Kasemersky, who was killed last year after she was hit by a distracted driver.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
