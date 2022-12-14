Read full article on original website
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. California has long led the nation in adoption of...
California Public Utilities Commission approve changes to rooftop solar incentives
CHICO, Calif. - The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve changes to net energy metering for solar energy users. The decision comes after more than a year and a half of meetings, public comments, and plan revisions. For people with solar panels already, the CPUC said nothing will...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Weakening Wind And Plenty Of Sunshine On Friday
Thursday was a bright and blustery day for much of northern California, and our weather was warmer than average. Although we'll have more breezes tonight, Friday will begin chilly to downright cold for everyone. The passage of the small disturbance to our east last night caused the gusty down-valley and canyon wind much of Thursday. The wind will weaken, but we'll still have breezes tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, we'll have a clear sky tonight with areas of fog over the snowy ground. Lows will range from the 0s and 10s in the mountains to the 20s and 30s in the foothills and valley. Friday will be sunny, breezy and seasonably mild with highs from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the foothills and valley.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly, Frosty, & Foggy Sunday Morning
It was a pretty nice day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors! Temperatures topped off in the mid-50s today with plenty of sunshine around and a light breeze. The clear sky will lead to another chilly evening if you are attending any holiday parties, outings, or just enjoying snuggling up on the couch watching movies. Add that extra layer and drink some hot coco tonight! Frosty weather will be the dominating part of the forecast for most of the north valley. Lows will dip into the upper 20s for the more urban areas (places with more concrete) and the mid-20s for more rural places. The mid-valley will see a dense fog advisory begin at 11pm Saturday last through 11am on Sunday. Fog may not be as dense in the mid-valley, but the farther south you go, the higher the likelihood for widespread and dense fog. Some places could see visibility drop to 1/4th of a mile. Lows will be around freezing, but it will depend on how fast the fog will form.
