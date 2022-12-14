It was a pretty nice day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors! Temperatures topped off in the mid-50s today with plenty of sunshine around and a light breeze. The clear sky will lead to another chilly evening if you are attending any holiday parties, outings, or just enjoying snuggling up on the couch watching movies. Add that extra layer and drink some hot coco tonight! Frosty weather will be the dominating part of the forecast for most of the north valley. Lows will dip into the upper 20s for the more urban areas (places with more concrete) and the mid-20s for more rural places. The mid-valley will see a dense fog advisory begin at 11pm Saturday last through 11am on Sunday. Fog may not be as dense in the mid-valley, but the farther south you go, the higher the likelihood for widespread and dense fog. Some places could see visibility drop to 1/4th of a mile. Lows will be around freezing, but it will depend on how fast the fog will form.

12 HOURS AGO