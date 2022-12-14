ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

24-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash identified

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 near Nellis Boulevard and Meikle Lane, south of Lake Mead Boulevard. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding southbound on Nellis when in crossed over the opposite lanes and drove up on the sidewalk. The car continued through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot, where it eventually hit the metal pole of a billboard and into a brick wall.
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Decatur, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday morning that a man, aged 79, was hit by a car near the intersection of South Decature Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Elkhorn, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the far north part of town. Police say the homicide occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police have not released additional...
BNA Police seize roughly 18 pounds of marijuana inbound from Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Airport Police officers arrested two men late Wednesday night after marijuana was discovered in their luggage at BNA. According to the arrest affidavit, K-9 Havoc and his handler were on a “blind run” of luggage coming off a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas, NV. Airport Police know Las Vegas to be a common source of incoming narcotics to Nashville. Havoc picked up the scent of marijuana coming from a piece of blue luggage and the strong odor of Febreze inside a green luggage case.
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues

Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
USPIS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information in connection to a robbery of a Las Vegas postal worker. According to USPIS, the robbery happened at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Law enforcement said they are looking for two suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier.
Animal Foundation seeking help for dog with severe mange

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A one-year-old puppy is in desperate need of your help. Meet Penny! The Animal Foundation said she was found on the street suffering from an extreme case of mange. Mange is a skin condition caused by tiny mites that infest the skin. Her skin is...
MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season. According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts says...
PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. School starts at 7:20 a.m. for students and some parents say it is too early. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 8:30 a.m. is the best time for middle and high school students to give the right amount of sleep needed.
Forecast Outlook- 12/16/2022

Temperatures remain well below average with no rain in sight for Southern Nevada. The long-range forecast is hinting at 60° weather returning later next week for Christmas. Overnight low temperatures fall back into the mid to low 30s and upper 20s into Friday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with a forecast high at 51° in Las Vegas. The north breeze will be picking up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.
