A.V. Club
The Mean One review: unauthorized Grinch slasher makes a last-minute case for 2022's worst film
In recent years, as his classic TV special and live-action film have become Christmas cable essentials and a new animated adventure has made the rounds among families, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch has enjoyed a renewed presence on the holiday scene. You’ll find him in more light displays, at more Christmas parties, and even turning up for hire to drop by your house and wreck your Christmas, sometimes with disastrous and very meme-able results.
A.V. Club
Florence Pugh is A Good Person in trailer for new Zach Braff film
Name that film: It stars Florence Pugh and includes a semi-controversial on-set relationship between director and star. Nope, it’s not Don’t Worry Darling. This time it’s A Good Person, the new film from Zach Braff premiering in select theaters March 24, 2023 (and everywhere on March 31). The trailer for the new film, which was made while Braff and Pugh were romantically involved, premiered today.
A.V. Club
Behold: The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie
We’ve waited, dreamed, and prayed for this moment. Finally, the first true look at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie feature is here and gives a glorious introduction to the doll that changed the way little girls play forever. In a play on Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the teaser...
A.V. Club
Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt come together once more in the charming trailer for Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt is known for rooting her storytelling in intimate character studies that possess a lived-in feel that’s both charming and unhurried. With her new film, Showing Up, she offers another slice of life which delves into an artist’s craft. Michelle Williams stars in Showing Up as a...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once challenged Michelle Yeoh to look less cool
Upon its release in March, Everything Everywhere All At Once immediately became one of the top films of the year, lauded for its maximalist aesthetic blended with intimate storytelling. Directed by Swiss Army Man’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it’s all anchored by Michelle Yeoh, who takes on a once-in-a-lifetime role as Evelyn Wang, an ordinary laundromat owner trying to do her taxes when she’s suddenly confronted with different versions of herself from across the multiverse.
A.V. Club
A brief timeline of life since the first Avatar movie
It took 13 years, but it happened at last: we finally got our long-gestating Avatar sequel. The original Avatar was released in 2009, and what a decade-plus it’s been, on and offscreen; while some things seem to logically follow from the time when we first visited Pandora—Barack Obama was president then and Joe Biden is president now, Lady Gaga stuck around, and Marvel succeeded in a manner that only its most bullish investors could have hoped—it would be an understatement to say that plenty of other things got pretty weird between then and now. Here is our loose attempt at making sense of the last 13 years—a unit of time heretofore known as an Avahiatus.
A.V. Club
Netflix killed Blockbuster again
In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: This Netflix prequel could use a hell of a lot more witcher
It’s been said many times before (on this very website, even), but the thing that makes the Witcher saga special in its various incarnations—the original books, the video games, Netflix’s live-action adaptation—is the eponymous monster-hunting “witcher” himself. Though he is very much a part of the high-fantasy world that birthed him, Geralt Of Rivia prides himself on not being a traditional fantasy hero even as the evidence disproving that argument continues to stack up. He’s clever and sarcastic and unpretentious in a way that takes the self-serious edge off of the fantasy genre, allowing the audience to be in on the joke, so to speak, when a Witcher story plays with fantasy tropes.
A.V. Club
Austin Butler was not the "King of SNL" in the final episode of 2022
As the sixth first-time host of Saturday Night Live this season, Austin Butler was not exactly set up for success. A myriad of things were working against him. First, it didn’t help matters to be hosting after veterans of sketch comedy like Steve Martin and Martin Short, or for that matter, following such a charismatic first-time host as Keke Palmer the week before. Second, last week undermined this week by producing a handful of holiday sketches. In addition, Butler is at an interesting point in his career. Starting out in several Disney Channel shows and as Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries, the prequel series to Sex and the City, Butler has been catapulted (through great work) to the A-list with his performance in this summer’s Elvis. It feels like at this time Butler may want to be taken seriously as an actor with a capital A, which isn’t exactly an ideal time to host SNL. During the monologue, he lightly made a self-deprecating reference to accusations that his voice is a leftover affectation from playing Elvis, but overall, he seemed slightly uncomfortable with the comedic aspects of the hosting job. He gave it a great effort and, of course, great writing can remedy all of the above. However, to Butler’s detriment, it felt like SNL took off for the holidays early this week.
A.V. Club
Daisy Edgar-Jones lands potentially Earth moving role of Carole King in upcoming biopic
Carole King (left) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (right) Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images), Kate Green (Getty Images) It certainly seems to be the era of the beloved artist biopic, and the long-running musical adaptation, and, well, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who, based on her social media and sky-rocketing career, has apparently not had a single bad day since breaking into the mainstream with Normal People two years ago.
A.V. Club
Every James Cameron movie ranked, from Avatar: The Way Of Water to Piranha II: The Spawning
When you think of directing in terms of pure box office heft, you think of James Cameron. Despite Avatar: The Way Of Water being only the American auteur’s ninth film, his films have amassed more than $6 billion and he’s twice made the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Even Aliens and Terminator 2 both worked Herculean tasks in proving that what were formerly one-off masterpieces could be transformed into generation-spanning pop culture powerhouses.
A.V. Club
Slow Horses returns to form in the taut, dark "Cicada"
Slow Horses sometimes makes producing a satisfying, funny, thrilling hour of TV look easy. This is one of those times. After last week’s lackluster game of phone tag between our core characters, they’re each given much more narrative drive and much more interesting things to discover as the not-so-super spies start piecing together the weird-ass puzzle they’ve found themselves in.
A.V. Club
Apple orders Mythic Quest spin-off series
What’s a satire of the modern video game industry without a little downloadable content? According to Variety, Apple TV+’s hit Mythic Quest is getting a spin-off series from writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney (all of whom also work on the regular show, with Burch also playing Rachel). Titled Mere Mortals, it sounds like an anthology show set in the world of Mythic Quest that will “explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game” at the center of the main series.
A.V. Club
15 best TV moments of 2022
We’ve already counted down the very best shows of the year, so why not get a bit more specific and single out the television moments that wowed us the most in 2022? From a frenetic motorcycle chase and sweet first kiss to a bloody final-season twist and damn funny cold open, these are the scenes we kept going back to over the past 12 months. As with our top series list, so long as a moment first aired in 2022, it can be considered. And unlike that list, this baby runs in chronological order, starting with a bomb of a reveal in February and stretching to one hell of a speech in November.
A.V. Club
HBO fast-tracks new Julio Torres show after canceling Los Espookys
Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:
A.V. Club
Ian and Poppy talk games for the first time in this exclusive Mythic Quest clip
Mythic Quest is one of The A.V. Club’s top shows on Apple TV+, thanks to its “hijinks, wacky comedy, and an even wackier set of characters.” The workplace sitcom follows the employees of a video game company as they work to get their creations onto consoles, clashing with players and each other along the way.
A.V. Club
Original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart doesn't think a reboot could bring the same magic
If you’ve scrolled through HBO or Netflix any time in the past year or so, you may have noticed a strange phenomenon taking hold. Suddenly, colors seem brighter! Hair is spikier! And why are you feeling the sudden urge to dig out those jelly sandals from the back of your closet and pop on a Weezer record?
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence on why she "absolutely loves" working with female directors
As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.
A.V. Club
End of an era: Ash and Pikachu make way for two new protagonists on the Pokémon anime series
All good things must come to an end. For the iconic Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric Pikachu, this means their time leading the Pokémon anime will soon come to a close, as revealed by the Pokémon Company. With Ash and Pikachu’s reign in the series...
