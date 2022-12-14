Read full article on original website
Kimberly Hines
3d ago
I hope her son Jamal can talk some sense into her so she'll leave Usman alone. She's too old to be wasting her time on him.
Reply(1)
17
DAWN
3d ago
Usman just want to come to the United States he doesn't want her,I hope she wakes up!!
Reply
18
me612
2d ago
Let’s hope she’s done. He wants to come here for his music career. This man cannot sing. He’s awful. He is too young for her.
Reply
5
Related
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Libby Questioned by Fans After Tense Family Scenes
After the scenes of Libby Potthast and Andrei Castravet, one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan wrote: "I can't stand her sisters but they're right."
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Liz Admits She Thinks Ed Is Going To Leave Her
Things get incredibly awkward when Ed leaves Liz’s side in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Liz ends up getting grilled by members of Ed’s family, who are pretty vocal about how Ed’s mom isn’t Liz’s biggest fan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Sumit Is ‘Shocked’ When Jenny Tells His Family They’re Moving To America
Jenny’s daughter, Christina, is the first to speak when Jenny and Sumit’s families sit down to talk in this EXCLUSIVE look at the December 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Christina acknowledges that Sumit loves his family “very much,” but she wants them to feel the same way about Jenny.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Usman Tells Kim That He Wants to Adopt His Nephew (Exclusive)
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman shocks Kim with a major decision that will affect their future together. Usman tells Kim that he wants to adopt his young nephew and raise him in America. During this season, Kim and Usman...
The Hollywood Gossip
Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us
Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes Are Parents! See Baby Aleesi’s Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, and she is gorgeous!. “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following her arrival on November 16. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: The Thoughtful Gift Meri Gave to Kody That Made Him Consider a Reconciliation
In 'Sister Wives' Season 15, Meri Brown gave Kody Brown a gift for their 30th anniversary that made him want to get back together with her. What was in the bag?
90 Day Fiancé’s Annie Suwan Reveals That She Sees Husband David Toborowsky’s Son Jacob Like Her ‘Little Brother’
A family affair! 90 Day Fiancé’s Annie Suwan revealed that she has a special bond with her husband David Toborowsky’s son, Jacob, and the twosome are only getting closer. “I look at him like my little brother,” Annie, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 5, while promoting season 2 of David & Annie: […]
King Charles III Told Prince Harry He 'Could Not Take On' The Media As Press Continued To Hound Meghan Markle
King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife. "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'" MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER ENCOURAGING THEIR DAD NOT TO WATCH 'DISRESPECTFUL' NETFLIX DOCUSERIESHarry went on to lament about how his entire...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together
Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
Comments / 14