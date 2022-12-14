King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife. "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'" MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER ENCOURAGING THEIR DAD NOT TO WATCH 'DISRESPECTFUL' NETFLIX DOCUSERIESHarry went on to lament about how his entire...

3 DAYS AGO