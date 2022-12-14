Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball saw its three-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon with a 78-72 loss to visiting Seton Hall. With the loss, the Rams fall to 7-5, while the Pirates improve to 9-3. It was a tight, hotly-contested, back-and-forth affair full of 13 lead changes, seven ties, a combined 57 field goals and 34 turnovers, and some eyebrow-raising calls. Seton Hall's Lauren Park-Lane scored 35 points on 26 attempts in a duel withAsiah Dingle, who scored 26 on 11-of-20 shooting. The Rams enjoyed a quick start to the game with Megan Jonassen scoring five unanswered points within the first minute, including a three-point play, but back-to-back Park-Lane threes gave the visitors the lead and set a precedent for the day. Seton Hall led, 16-8, at the 5:43 mark to force Coach Green into calling a timeout and, after two buckets each way, the Rams finished the period on an 8-0 run to make it 20-20 after 10 minutes.

