US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
First Mover Americas: Crypto Money-Laundering Bill on the Table
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) have introduced a bill to crack down on money laundering...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
On The Money — GOP feuding over plan to fund government
The two top congressional Republicans are squaring off over government funding, and it may not bode well for their future. We’ll also look at states stepping up for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and where Americans are pulling back their spending. 📝 But first, read up on the new batch of just-released JFK assassination records …
Elizabeth Warren: The Federal Reserve Is Trying ‘To Get More People Fired’
Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.
Crypto Markets Today: Co-Founder of OneCoin Pyramid Scheme Pleads Guilty; CoinDesk Market Index Drops
One of the founders behind OneCoin, Karl Greenwood, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday after one of the largest financial scams of all time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn. The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
House approves removal of bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol, sending bill to Biden for signature
The House has approved a bill to remove from the Capitol a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, and replace it with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the court. The body approved the bill by voice vote on Wednesday…
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps including TikTok and WeChat on state government devices and wireless networks
Trump Slams McConnell for Supporting Omnibus Bill: 'Total Betrayal'
Former President Donald Trump took aim at the Senate minority leader on Friday with a fiery message.
EU Rules for Distributed Ledger Financial Trading Finalized Ahead of March Pilot
European Union (EU) regulators have set out how to apply to run a financial market based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) – clearing the way for a new pilot regime to start next March. Lawmakers in the bloc reckon the technology underpinning crypto could cut out middlemen when trading...
Voters turned out to support democracy — President Biden must lead from here
Democracy prevailed on Election Day — Biden must ensure that remains the case.
FTX Wants to Sell its Functioning Units, Including LedgerX
Crypto exchange FTX petitioned a federal court for permission to sell several subsidiaries on Thursday, including U.S.-based derivatives wing LedgerX. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest in FTX's bankruptcy.
FTX and Crypto Bust Show Capitalism’s Limits
Capitalism failed crypto. Or perhaps they failed each other. No, I’m not trying to exonerate Sam Bankman-Fried and all those who have abused people’s trust and destroyed faith in this industry. And, no, I’m not a Communist. I am as strong a believer as any reasonable reader of...
Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has taken action to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. For decades federal law has imposed harsher sentences for crack cocaine even though it isn’t scientifically different from powder cocaine, creating “unwarranted racial disparities,” Garland wrote in a memo Friday to federal prosecutors. “They are two forms of the same drug, with powder readily convertible into crack cocaine.” With changes to the law stalled in Congress, Garland instructed prosecutors in nonviolent, low-level cases to file charges that avoid the mandatory minimum sentences that are triggered for smaller amounts of rock cocaine. Civil rights leaders and advocates for criminal justice change applauded Garland, though they said his move will not become permanent without action from Congress.
Self-Custodial Onboarding Will Be the Norm in Web3's 2023
Let’s face it, crypto still has a reputation problem and, as of now, rightfully so – but 2023 is the moment to change that at a root level. Recent events have only accentuated a lack of trust in the space from both businesses and consumers. The worst part is that this has been due to counterparty risk, a problem that crypto is meant to bypass by design.
NY Banks Need Crypto Business Permission; Trump Unveils NFTs and More
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's top stories including PayPal teaming up with MetaMask to make crypto buying easier and the United Nations using Stellar's blockchain to help get funds to war-impacted Ukrainians. Plus, former President Donald Trump's new NFT trading cards.
Crypto.com Receives License as a Payment Institution in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Crypto.com has obtained a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil, the crypto exchange said on Thursday. The license allows the company to...
