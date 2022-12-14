Read full article on original website
Related
‘Utter betrayal’: Florida pastor’s alleged Covid fraud slammed by ex-associate’s son
Walter Gnida, a retired truck driver and part-time accountant, was 88 years old and suffering from dementia when his name appeared on a loan application from a Christian ministry seeking millions of dollars in federal Covid relief money. The application was filed by Josh Edwards, whose father Evan was the...
NBC News
'How dare he?' New Hampshire seethes at Biden's planned changes to the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Former Vice President Mike Pence sat in a historic, luxury hotel for a GOP women’s event in this seaside town on Monday. In recent weeks, he's been in demand to talk about his new book, drop details about Donald Trump or tease his own potential presidential run.
Minnesota man who said he idolized mass shooters arrested after building arsenal of weapons, FBI says
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise
Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in VermontPhoto byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
Alex Murdaugh, disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son, faces new legal trouble
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
Transgender New Hampshire worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police reminding drivers to clear snow, ice off vehicle before driving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to clear all the snow and ice off the top of vehicles. Since 2002, Jessica's Law makes it mandatory to clear vehicles of snow before getting behind the wheel. Drivers who violate the law face fines of $250 to...
Judge upholds $50K bail for 10-year-old charged with murder
Attorneys representing a Wisconsin 10-year-old charged with his mother's murder asked for $100 bail, the amount in his piggy bank. WTMJ's Bruce Harrison reports.Dec. 16, 2022.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Rudy Giuliani could lose his law license over false election claims. Should he?
The District of Columbia Bar Association’s disciplinary counsel. Thursday that lawyer Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel determined that he likely violated a rule of professional conduct when he led efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania. The counsel, Hamilton Fox, alleges Giuliani...
FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday. The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to...
manchesterinklink.com
Scam Q&A: NH consumers should be aware of red flags
New Hampshire consumers should beware of online shopping scams, especially ones using Facebook or Facebook Marketplace or email as the origin point. Pet scams, employment scams, phishing and more, target Granite State residents, both young and old, the New Hampshire Better Business Bureau says. As InkLink reported last week, the...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Vermont's first trans lawmaker gets engaged at rainbow-lit White House
Vermont Rep. Taylor Small, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, got engaged to her partner, Carsen Russell, while the White House was lit with rainbow lights on Tuesday. The two traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal bill that will provide additional protection for same-sex marriages.
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
Arizona judge dismisses Finchem’s election challenge in secretary of state race
An Arizona judge on Friday dismissed Republican Mark Finchem's lawsuit seeking a new secretary of state election after he lost the race in November to Democrat Adrian Fontes. In her ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian dismissed Finchem’s lawsuit against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Fontes, confirming Fontes' election win.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
NBC News
562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2