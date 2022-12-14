Read full article on original website
‘One Piece’ Creator Offers Update on the Live-Action Netflix Series
Jump Festa has finally arrived and many have wondered if we’ll get any updates on Western productions regarding some of the popular Shonen Jump storylines. One in particular was the Netflix adaptation of One Piece that has the challenging task of bringing the iconic story of Monkey D. Luffy to live-action. With its cartoony world, it seems like a daunting task for anyone to tackle but showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda have been all-in ever since the production started back in January. We didn’t get any trailer or first look during Jump Festa, but a message from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has given us an update and it looks like he’s excited about the adaptation.
Netflix Kills ‘Blockbuster’….Again
You’d think Netflix would be tired of doing the same thing over and over again, but another series has sadly been scrapped by the streamer. Ironically, it’s the new comedy starring Melissa Fumero and Randall Park as two employees in the last living Blockbuster. Sadly, it seems the new comedy hasn’t quite found its audience and burned out even with a 10-episode release that used the usually popular workplace comedy concept in a familiar setting.
Warner Bros. Discovery to License Canceled HBO Max Shows Like ‘Westworld’
HBO Max shocked fans everywhere when it canceled Westworld after four seasons. The series, thought to be one of HBO Max’s biggest series, was canceled in November. At the time, it was unclear exactly why the show was canned, especially as it was rumored not to be over budgetary reasons. However, it looks like Westworld – along with other canceled titles – will have a chance at a new life.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Renewal Expected in Early 2023
The unique take on the Addams Family in Tim Burton’s Wednesday has been quite the hit for Netflix. Not only did the Jenna Ortega-led project pass the one billion hours viewed mark, it even mananged to become their second most-watched U.S. show only behind the latest season of Stranger Things. So, it would seem logical that Netflix would give that series a second season any second now but it looks like we’ll still have to wait just a bit longer before they finally announce it.
Henry Cavill Won’t Return to ‘The Witcher’ Even After Losing Superman Role
Just yesterday, we’ve been hit with some depressing news as just as Henry Cavill finally got a chance to return in the role of Superman one more time in Black Adam, it seems DC Studios has decided to move forward without him after all. He seemingly even left his role of Gerald of Rivia from Netflix’s The Witcher. Just as he lost one role, many hoped this would mean he’d get a chance to return to the franchise that is near-and-dear to his heart. Yet, it seems that won’t be the case either.
REVIEW: ‘Doom Patrol’ Episode 3 — “Nostalgia Patrol”
The third episode of Doom Patrol feels like a fairly self-contained, one-off outing on its surface throughout most of the episode. By the end of “Nostalgia Patrol”, though, it is clear that the episode is an integral part of the season’s moving plot. After the first two episodes’ focus on the 2042 apocalypse and the team trying to grab its footing immediately after the decision to be the Doom Patrol, the restart of the crew’s daily lives almost feels disconnected. The stuck-in-a-movie plot came across like a stand-alone bit in classic Doom Patrol side adventure charm, but it ultimately serves as a clear launching pad for a parallel overarching storyline for the season—Immortus will rise.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast Tease What’s to Come in the Next Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters after a long wait and it looks like we’re about to enter Pandora with a lot more to explore once more. Director James Cameron is ready to give viewers everything he has and with the third film already prepared, the cast got a chance to share what it was like in an interview with ComicBook.com about filming these two projects back-to-back. Such as Jack Champion teasing about knowing what was going to happen in the third entry with them spending “two whole days reading the whole movie.”
Marineford and Dressrosa Confirmed for ‘One Piece Odyssey’
January will finally see the release of One Piece‘s most ambitious project yet, One Piece Odyssey. The game will explore our favorite Straw Hat pirates revisiting their own history through memories with slight changes adding never before seen challenges. While we still don’t have all the details on the game, Jump has been busy promoting the various storylines that’ll be featured and it seems Jump Festa was used to confirm two more new additions.
‘Death Stranding’ Film in the Works From Hammerstone Studios, Kojima Productions
Death Stranding is coming to the big screen. Following the news that a sequel to the game is in the works, Deadline has revealed a movie based on the first game is in the works. Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce an adaptation of the game.
Justice League Meets RWBY in New Animated Project
No, you did not read that title wrong but it looks like the multiverse is opening up in unexpected ways. The Hollywood Reporter has unveiled that DC is partnering with Rooster Teeth for the project Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One. Besides a bizarrely long title, the story will see Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Vixen, Cyborg, and Batman transported to the world of Remnant. Now once again stuck as teenagers, they work alongside the heroes Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang to take down Grimm before he destroys everything.
‘Quantumania’ Director Says Cassie Lang is Central to Film
Cassie Lang has been among the biggest talking points of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania since it was first announced. The 2020 reveal that a third Ant-Man project was in development also brought the news that up-and-coming Freaky star Kathryn Newton would become the third actress to bring the character to life, following Abby Ryder Fortson‘s turn as the child version of Cassie in the first two films and Emma Fuhrmann‘s teenage take in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. This sudden recasting caused some controversy among those who hoped to see Fuhrmann continue in the role, but director Peyton Reed is confident Newton‘s performance will help carry Quantumania to new heights.
‘Mamma Mia’ Director Offers Update on Third Entry
Throughout the years, ABBA’s iconic music has defined the landscape. So, a film based around those iconic melodys would certainly draw in quite the audience. And that it did with style, as the first Mamma Mia led directly into a just as popular sequel. Yet, we’ve long been waiting for an update on a possible third entry in the franchise and luckily director OI Parker definitely has plans to make that a reality.
What We’d Like to See From DC Studios Initial Slate
As Hollywood gets ready to go on break, James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s initial vision for the first wave of DC Studios film in the all-new DC Universe has been communicated with the big bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery. Since then Gunn revealed that a Superman film, written by him, will be a top priority for the new studio while indicating that he and Safran plan to share part of the new slate with fans sometime early in 2023. While we wait to find out what the game plan is, here’s a Christmas-time wish list of what we’d like to see.
Patrick Brice to Adapt ‘Party & Prey’ for Legendary and AfterShock Media
It looks like Legendary Entertainment is joining forces with Aftershock Media to devleop a feature film based on the graphic novel Party & Prey by Steve Orlando and Steve Foxe. Patrick Brice of Creep fame is already attached to adapt the film based on a script by Rob Forman. The graphic novel only released last year, which explores the story of Alan, who meets Scott at a nightclub, who he shares a strong chemistry with and ends up at his house. There, they both uncover each other’s dark secrets as they end up having a wild night together. Foxe had the following to share on the adaptation:
REVIEW: Invincible Iron Man #1 Back To Basics… Yet Again.
One of the most engaging elements in the Marvel line of comics has been the focus on history. Not in the sense more associated with DC, where legacy is so revered (arguably to a fault), but in the sense that character progression seemed to hold far greater priority than one might assume from a funny book. While Marvel was no better than DC in terms of their willingness to wriggle out of a set of circumstances through hokey, convoluted retcons, books like Iron Man were once celebrated for continuing a logical, building narrative across different writers and hundreds of issues.
How to Watch ‘Black Adam’
Dwayne Johnson‘s 15 years of dedication and passion to Black Adam didn’t result in the type of box office he or Warner Bros. Discovery hoped for and any of Johnson’s future plans for the character seem to have been blown to bits by the change in leadership at DC. However, if you didn’t catch the film in theaters and still want to see it, it’s now as easy as ever.
