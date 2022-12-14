Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
county17.com
Winter storm dumps more than 21 inches of snow; blowing snow, wind main concerns today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — In the wake of a winter storm that dumped more than 21 inches of snow over three days in Gillette is a winter weather advisory warning that wind and blowing snow will impact travel today, Dec. 16. Preliminary storm data from the National Weather Service in...
Four People Fall Through Ice on Keyhole Reservoir in Wyoming, Two Still Missing
A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir. The 911 center...
county17.com
City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
county17.com
Campbell County School District, city and county offices closed due to winter storm; Level II Snow Emergency reinstated
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City officials reinstated a Level 2 Snow Emergency, prompting the closure of city and county government offices and Campbell County School District schools today, Dec. 15, as a result of this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says Gillette...
county17.com
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
county17.com
Blowing snow to remain an issue as up to 3 inches of new snowfall possible through Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mother Nature’s latest fit of snow isn’t quite over for Campbell County, if the forecast holds up. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow remains likely today at a 70% chance mainly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will add to areas of blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 14 degrees by about 9 a.m. With winds from the northwest at 29 to 31 mph and gusts to 47 mph, wind chill values will dip as low as -7.
county17.com
NWS: Campbell County drops from blizzard warning to winter storm warning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 1:42 p.m. today, Campbell County is under a Winter Storm Warning instead of a Blizzard Warning due to decreased amounts of snow and blowing snow expected tonight, National Weather Service’s Rapid City, South Dakota, office reported. Areas of snow and strong winds will...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
Blizzard warning remain in effect through Thursday; up to 9 inches of snow possible today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the National Weather Service recorded just 5 inches of snow Tuesday for Gillette, issues with blowing and drifting snow have led to road closures and the city’s declaration of a Level 2 Snow Emergency. More snow is in the forecast, with the National Weather...
county17.com
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
county17.com
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
county17.com
Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0