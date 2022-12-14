McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs

Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014.

The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and the cheeses,” explained Rick. They frequently operate their food truck at various Duluth locations.

As luck would have it, when they were at Bent Paddle in Duluth last May, Lisa France, director of a movie being filmed in the area, stopped by for some of their pizza and said, “We should really have your pizza on location,” according to Rick.

France was directing the movie “Merry Kiss Cam,” a romantic comedy filmed in Duluth this past summer featuring such locations as the Fitger’s Complex, Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, Carmody Irish Pub, Lincoln Park and the Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview. The film is a Christmas movie now streaming on Hulu. It stars Jesse Bradford (“Bring It On,” “California No,” “Magnum PI”) and Katie Lowes (“Scandal,” “Inventing Anna”). It also stars Duluthian Bailey Stender.

Hulu describes the film’s plot as, “When Jess and Danny go on a first date to a hockey game, their team scores a winning goal after their ‘kiss cam’ smooch! Now, Jess and Danny must continue attending the games or risk the wrath of fans who believe their kisses are a good luck charm.”

Lily Rains, production coordinator, contacted the Hermans and the date of June 15 was selected for Log Home Wood Fired Pizza to cater their pizza for the cast and crew on the filming set located on Superior Street near Carmody’s.

“We set up and served pizza for two hours,” noted Rick. France’s special request was a Hawaiian pizza, which included tomato sauce, cheeses, Canadian bacon, pineapple and yellow onion. “We called the special ‘The Lisa,’” explained Nancy. Red pepper flakes were available for those who like a bit more spice. “The show’s leading actor, Jesse Bradford, came back with his wife and daughter two more times for pizza,” said Rick, “and he told us it was the best pizza he had ever had.”

The Hermans provided hats and t-shirts with a “fun” pizza logo for the crew. The movie’s art director, Cheri Anderson, from Minneapolis, requested a banner from Log Home Wood Fired Pizza to display at the hockey rink filming site. Rick said he had a banner made in less than a day and it is seen in the film three times.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Hermans, along with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, watched the movie together. “We had to watch it a second time,” said Rick, “because the first time we were just looking for our banner. It was such a unique experience to be from small-town McGregor and to be asked to be a presence in a movie.”

Log Home Wood Fired Pizza is located at 242 State Hwy 210, McGregor, and can be contacted at 218-768-7992. Catering inquiries can be directed to 218-591-1881 or by email at info@northwoodspizza.com. The business also has a website, https://northwoodspizza.com and a Facebook page.