Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (14-14) face the Indiana Pacers (14-14) Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Warriors suffered a 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday as they failed to cover as 3-point underdogs on the road. Golden State has lost 3 of its last 4 games.

The Pacers lost 87-82 to the Miami Heat Monday as they failed to cover as 3.5-point home underdogs. Indiana has also lost 3 of its last 4 games.

Warriors at Pacers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Warriors -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Pacers +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Warriors -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Pacers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Warriors -1.5 (-110) | Pacers +1.5 (-110)

: Warriors -1.5 (-110) | Pacers +1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 237.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Warriors at Pacers key injuries

Warriors

Not yet submitted

Pacers

None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Pacers picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 116, Pacers 110

Being that it’s basically a coin flip between Golden State and Indiana, WARRIORS (-120) is the ideal choice in this game. The Warriors have certainly struggled on the road this season, but you have to assume the reigning champions will improve on the road at some point.

WARRIORS -1.5 (-110) is an intriguing wager at slightly better odds than the moneyline as we only need them to win by 2 points to cover the spread. While the Warriors have rested veterans on back-to-backs before, their veterans didn’t play much of the 4th quarter of Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Bucks.

The Warriors are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 following an ATS loss, while the Pacers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 day of rest.

Even though both of these teams are top 5 in pace, UNDER 237.5 (-115) is where I’m leaning in this contest. Both of these teams have hit the Under in 4 of their last 6 games.

The Pacers are also 3-0-1 to the Under in their last 4 games following an ATS loss, and the Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between the Warriors and Pacers.

