Down-Island Towns Dig Into Wastewater Expansions

Tisbury and Oak Bluffs are gearing up for expansions to their aging wastewater facilities, as officials root out illegal sewer hookups and seek nitrogen mitigation methods in anticipation of the state’s crackdown on pollution. Down-Island wastewater officials are in various stages of their Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plans (CWMPs) —...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Barbara Jean Fehl, 74

Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Holiday Thanks

The Oak Bluffs Association (OBA) wants to send out a huge thank you to all the people, families, businesses and members of the OBA who made Light Up Oak Bluffs so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all; we couldn’t have had more fun!. Special...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron, 20

Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Castine, Me. He was 20. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Gay Head Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
AQUINNAH, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland

Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

The Christmas Place In Abington Will Close After 41 Years In Business

ABINGTON (WBZNewsRadio) - It's been an iconic Holiday destination for the last 41 years and after this season, The Christmas Place in Abington is shutting it's doors for good. Since the store made the closing announcement on Nov. 6th, Christmas lovers of all ages have been filing into the store on Bedford Street for one last season.
ABINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish Will Not Seek Reelection

Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish have announced they will not run for reelection to the Oak Bluffs select board this spring, leaving two spaces open on the town’s governing board. Mr. Ruley, the current chairman of the select board, announced he would not seek reelection in an update at the select board meeting Tuesday. Mr. Packish confirmed in a phone call with the Gazette Wednesday that he would also leave the select board at the end of his term.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Homestyle

Steamship Authority bonds have always been “plums for the privileged,” given out to favored and well-connected big-dollar firms and investors. What if, when they needed to raise funds, the SSA were to issue savings-bond type paper in denominations small enough for local people to afford? They would be first offered only to people who live in the towns who are legally responsible for SSA deficits, should they ever happen. If such a bonds issue were to not sell out locally, they could then be made available to residents of other Massachusetts communities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Officials say the victim may have been there overnight before being discovered. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
BOURNE, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

