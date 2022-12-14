Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Related
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
vineyardgazette.com
Down-Island Towns Dig Into Wastewater Expansions
Tisbury and Oak Bluffs are gearing up for expansions to their aging wastewater facilities, as officials root out illegal sewer hookups and seek nitrogen mitigation methods in anticipation of the state’s crackdown on pollution. Down-Island wastewater officials are in various stages of their Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plans (CWMPs) —...
vineyardgazette.com
Barbara Jean Fehl, 74
Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
vineyardgazette.com
Holiday Thanks
The Oak Bluffs Association (OBA) wants to send out a huge thank you to all the people, families, businesses and members of the OBA who made Light Up Oak Bluffs so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all; we couldn’t have had more fun!. Special...
vineyardgazette.com
Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron, 20
Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Castine, Me. He was 20. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Gay Head Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland
Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
capecod.com
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
iheart.com
The Christmas Place In Abington Will Close After 41 Years In Business
ABINGTON (WBZNewsRadio) - It's been an iconic Holiday destination for the last 41 years and after this season, The Christmas Place in Abington is shutting it's doors for good. Since the store made the closing announcement on Nov. 6th, Christmas lovers of all ages have been filing into the store on Bedford Street for one last season.
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
vineyardgazette.com
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish Will Not Seek Reelection
Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish have announced they will not run for reelection to the Oak Bluffs select board this spring, leaving two spaces open on the town’s governing board. Mr. Ruley, the current chairman of the select board, announced he would not seek reelection in an update at the select board meeting Tuesday. Mr. Packish confirmed in a phone call with the Gazette Wednesday that he would also leave the select board at the end of his term.
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
Kind Stranger Gives Generous Gift to Young Mother at TJ Maxx in Wareham
While the random act of kindness in Tiverton this morning turned out to be an awkward misunderstanding, the kind gesture that unfolded in Wareham this afternoon was pure-hearted and fully intentional. Kristen Kelly of Carver was left in tears after she discovered a generous stranger paid for her holiday gifts...
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
vineyardgazette.com
Homestyle
Steamship Authority bonds have always been “plums for the privileged,” given out to favored and well-connected big-dollar firms and investors. What if, when they needed to raise funds, the SSA were to issue savings-bond type paper in denominations small enough for local people to afford? They would be first offered only to people who live in the towns who are legally responsible for SSA deficits, should they ever happen. If such a bonds issue were to not sell out locally, they could then be made available to residents of other Massachusetts communities.
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
capecod.com
Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Officials say the victim may have been there overnight before being discovered. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Comments / 0