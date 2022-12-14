Read full article on original website
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 16-18
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 16. 2022 UIL State Football...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
fox4news.com
Walmart drone makes special delivery to Dallas school
Santa isn't the only one dropping presents at homes from above. Retail giant Walmart launched its drone delivery service in North Texas on Thursday and celebrated with gifts for students at a Dallas school.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 16 evening forecast
Things are going to get cold next week with temperatures dipping into the 20s! FOX 4's Dan Henry takes a look at the arctic plunge ahead.
UNT Dallas, North Texas Food Bank hold mobile pantry before Christmas
The University of North Texas at Dallas and North Texas Food Bank held their last mobile pantry before Christmas Friday. UNT Dallas hosts a mobile pantry once a month.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
getnews.info
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity
Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
fox4news.com
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
City of Dallas sued over ordinance that could affect panhandlers
The city of Dallas is facing a lawsuit over an ordinance approved earlier this year that bans standing in the median of a roadway. The ordinance allows city marshals to issue tickets to people standing in the median or in the road.
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
The winning keeps on happening in North Texas alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the College Football Playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs a top-prize Texas Lottery winning ticket was sold around North Texas.
fox4news.com
White Settlement police spread holiday cheer in new festive video
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The White Settlement Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit. The department released a video showing five of their police cars activating their lights along to the tune of Jingle Bells with fake snow falling through the air. White Settlement police say that the video...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
