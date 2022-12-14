Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
Porterville Recorder
Townsend and Oakland host Boise State
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at Boise State Broncos (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -20.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Boise State Broncos after Trey Townsend scored 29 points in Oakland's 95-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Broncos have gone 4-1 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 5, Arizona 2
Arizona110—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 8 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 3:35 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Tuch, Thompson), 6:34 (pp). Penalties_Clague, BUF (Holding Stick), 2:44; McBain, ARI (Holding), 5:33; Jenik, ARI (Holding), 7:59; Buffalo bench, served by Krebs (Too Many Men on the Ice), 9:20; Davies, BUF (Tripping), 12:47; Crouse, ARI (Interference), 17:33.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Porterville Recorder
West Virginia plays Buffalo, looks for 4th straight home win
Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -19.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers take on Buffalo. The Mountaineers are 5-0 on their home court. West Virginia ranks eighth in...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens head into matchup against the Coyotes on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (14-15-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens come into the matchup with the Arizona Coyotes as losers of three in a row. Arizona has a 10-14-4 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home...
Porterville Recorder
Johnson, Spurs to visit Green, Rockets
San Antonio Spurs (9-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-20, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Rockets are 5-15 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or...
Porterville Recorder
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 32, Miami 29
Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 2:59. Buf_Morris 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:05. Mia_FG J.Sanders 21, 14:47. Buf_Hines 10 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:18. Mia_Ahmed 11 run (J.Sanders kick), 2:59. Buf_Cook 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :00. Third Quarter. Mia_Waddle 67 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 12:48. Mia_Hill 20...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 100, Dallas 99
DALLAS (99) Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Wood 9-18 3-4 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-4 13, Walker 12-25 4-6 32, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 0-5 2-2 2, Ntilikina 1-6 1-3 3. Totals 36-88 12-19 99. CLEVELAND (100) E.Mobley 6-10 4-5 17, Okoro...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 107, Houston 95
PORTLAND (107) Hart 5-6 1-1 12, Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 6-11 1-2 14, Lillard 7-20 6-8 25, Simons 11-21 5-5 32, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-5 1-3 6, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-85 14-19 107.
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 Arizona 75, No. 6 Tennessee 70
TENNESSEE (9-2) Nkamhoua 7-12 0-0 16, Phillips 0-5 2-2 2, Plavsic 3-5 0-2 6, Key 3-10 0-0 8, Vescovi 2-12 4-4 9, Zeigler 8-11 2-2 21, Aidoo 1-5 0-0 2, Mashack 1-1 0-0 2, Awaka 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-63 8-10 70. ARIZONA (10-1) A.Tubelis 7-11 5-6 19, Ballo 6-10...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 LSU 91, Montana St. 52
LSU (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Morris 2-4, Carson 1-4, Smith 1-1, Poole 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 3, Johnson 2) Turnovers: 13 (Morris 3, Poole 3, Reese 2, Smith 2, Johnson 1, Poa 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Poole 3, Morris 1, Poa 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2
Los Angeles1101—3 Los Angeles won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 8 (Copley, Doughty), 5:54 (pp). 2, San Jose, Meier 15 (Karlsson, Couture), 13:23 (pp). Penalties_Simek, SJ (Tripping), 4:45; Kupari, LA (Tripping), 12:51; Megna, SJ (Hooking), 16:08. Second Period_3, San Jose, Labanc 7 (Meier), 15:26. 4, Los Angeles,...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 59, WICHITA STATE 49
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Thompson 5-9, Wright 4-7, Harris 0-1, Newton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cisse 3, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Thompson 4, Anderson 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Wright 2, Newton, Smith). Steals: 6 (Anderson...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, VANDERBILT 66
Percentages: FG .417, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Stute 4-8, T.Thomas 2-6, Lawrence 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Robbins 0-1, C.Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Robbins, Stute). Turnovers: 8 (Lawrence 4, Manjon, Millora-Brown, Robbins, T.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Lawrence 2, Manjon, Stute). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 90, IDAHO STATE 55
Percentages: FG .344, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Arington 1-1, Carr 1-2, Burgin 1-3, Tomley 1-5, Mackenzie 1-7, Hansen 0-1, Chang 0-4, Smellie 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Carr, Chang, Smellie). Turnovers: 11 (Burgin 3, Hansen 2, Mackenzie 2, Carr, Chang, Parker, Tomley). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH TECH 100, MASTER'S 58
Percentages: FG .356, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (C.Starr 2-6, Oriol 2-6, Sweazie 2-10, Caruso 0-1, Earley 0-2, K.Lowery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Starr 2, K.Lowery, Mendes, Ohia Obioha). Turnovers: 20 (C.Starr 5, Earley 4, Caruso 3, K.Lowery 3, Oriol 3, Ohia Obioha,...
Comments / 0