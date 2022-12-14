ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Townsend and Oakland host Boise State

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at Boise State Broncos (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -20.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Boise State Broncos after Trey Townsend scored 29 points in Oakland's 95-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Broncos have gone 4-1 in home games....
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 5, Arizona 2

Arizona110—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 8 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 3:35 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Tuch, Thompson), 6:34 (pp). Penalties_Clague, BUF (Holding Stick), 2:44; McBain, ARI (Holding), 5:33; Jenik, ARI (Holding), 7:59; Buffalo bench, served by Krebs (Too Many Men on the Ice), 9:20; Davies, BUF (Tripping), 12:47; Crouse, ARI (Interference), 17:33.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

West Virginia plays Buffalo, looks for 4th straight home win

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -19.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers take on Buffalo. The Mountaineers are 5-0 on their home court. West Virginia ranks eighth in...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Canadiens head into matchup against the Coyotes on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (14-15-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens come into the matchup with the Arizona Coyotes as losers of three in a row. Arizona has a 10-14-4 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home...
Porterville Recorder

Johnson, Spurs to visit Green, Rockets

San Antonio Spurs (9-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-20, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Rockets are 5-15 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 32, Miami 29

Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 2:59. Buf_Morris 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:05. Mia_FG J.Sanders 21, 14:47. Buf_Hines 10 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:18. Mia_Ahmed 11 run (J.Sanders kick), 2:59. Buf_Cook 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :00. Third Quarter. Mia_Waddle 67 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 12:48. Mia_Hill 20...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 100, Dallas 99

DALLAS (99) Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Wood 9-18 3-4 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-4 13, Walker 12-25 4-6 32, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 0-5 2-2 2, Ntilikina 1-6 1-3 3. Totals 36-88 12-19 99. CLEVELAND (100) E.Mobley 6-10 4-5 17, Okoro...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Portland 107, Houston 95

PORTLAND (107) Hart 5-6 1-1 12, Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 6-11 1-2 14, Lillard 7-20 6-8 25, Simons 11-21 5-5 32, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-5 1-3 6, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-85 14-19 107.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 9 Arizona 75, No. 6 Tennessee 70

TENNESSEE (9-2) Nkamhoua 7-12 0-0 16, Phillips 0-5 2-2 2, Plavsic 3-5 0-2 6, Key 3-10 0-0 8, Vescovi 2-12 4-4 9, Zeigler 8-11 2-2 21, Aidoo 1-5 0-0 2, Mashack 1-1 0-0 2, Awaka 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-63 8-10 70. ARIZONA (10-1) A.Tubelis 7-11 5-6 19, Ballo 6-10...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

No. 11 LSU 91, Montana St. 52

LSU (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Morris 2-4, Carson 1-4, Smith 1-1, Poole 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 3, Johnson 2) Turnovers: 13 (Morris 3, Poole 3, Reese 2, Smith 2, Johnson 1, Poa 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Poole 3, Morris 1, Poa 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2

Los Angeles1101—3 Los Angeles won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 8 (Copley, Doughty), 5:54 (pp). 2, San Jose, Meier 15 (Karlsson, Couture), 13:23 (pp). Penalties_Simek, SJ (Tripping), 4:45; Kupari, LA (Tripping), 12:51; Megna, SJ (Hooking), 16:08. Second Period_3, San Jose, Labanc 7 (Meier), 15:26. 4, Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 59, WICHITA STATE 49

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Thompson 5-9, Wright 4-7, Harris 0-1, Newton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cisse 3, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Thompson 4, Anderson 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Wright 2, Newton, Smith). Steals: 6 (Anderson...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, VANDERBILT 66

Percentages: FG .417, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Stute 4-8, T.Thomas 2-6, Lawrence 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Robbins 0-1, C.Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Robbins, Stute). Turnovers: 8 (Lawrence 4, Manjon, Millora-Brown, Robbins, T.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Lawrence 2, Manjon, Stute). Technical Fouls:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 90, IDAHO STATE 55

Percentages: FG .344, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Arington 1-1, Carr 1-2, Burgin 1-3, Tomley 1-5, Mackenzie 1-7, Hansen 0-1, Chang 0-4, Smellie 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Carr, Chang, Smellie). Turnovers: 11 (Burgin 3, Hansen 2, Mackenzie 2, Carr, Chang, Parker, Tomley). Steals:...
POCATELLO, ID
Porterville Recorder

UTAH TECH 100, MASTER'S 58

Percentages: FG .356, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (C.Starr 2-6, Oriol 2-6, Sweazie 2-10, Caruso 0-1, Earley 0-2, K.Lowery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Starr 2, K.Lowery, Mendes, Ohia Obioha). Turnovers: 20 (C.Starr 5, Earley 4, Caruso 3, K.Lowery 3, Oriol 3, Ohia Obioha,...
UTAH STATE

