Read full article on original website
Related
Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'
The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
CBS News
Firefighters rescue three dogs and a cat from smoke-filled house in South Baltimore
Baltimore firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a house that was filled with smoke following a fire at a neighboring row home, according to the local firefighter's union. The fire started at a two-story row house in the 2000 block of McHenry Street, union officials said. The house...
Comments / 0