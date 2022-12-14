Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report: RBs Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson Limited Wednesday
As the two NFC East Division rivals get set to face off for the second time in three weeks, we discuss who is trending towards playing, and who's not.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
New York Giants Week 15: Washington Commanders’ Offense
Let's check in and see what's new with the Washington Commanders offense.
Commanders DE Chase Young Playing vs. Giants? Jack Del Rio Waiting For 'Green Light'
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has had to bide his time as he returns from an ACL injury, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio waiting for the green light before unleashing the 23-year-old.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Yardbarker
John Mara 'didn't think there was that big of a gap between' Giants, Eagles
New York Giants co-owner John Mara was admittedly surprised his team was thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles at home to the tune of 48-22 this past Sunday. "That certainly was a disappointment," Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday about the Week 14 result that dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Could Daniel Snyder keep the Commanders when all is said and done?
One of the more interesting angles from this week’s league meetings in Dallas was the state of the Washington Commanders. Would an owner speak out against Washington owner Daniel Snyder, as Colts owner Jim Irsay did in October at the owner’s meetings?. There has been little revealed since...
Commanders vs. Giants: Week 15 final injury report
The Washington Commanders wrapped up practice for the week ahead of their big rematch against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Washington released its final injury report Friday and four players are listed as questionable Sunday and only one player — guard Saahdiq Charles — was ruled out. Charles suffered a concussion at Wednesday’s practice and was added to Thursday’s injury report.
NBC Sports
Panthers settle practice site suit for $100 million
The Panthers have settled a lawsuit with York County stemming from owner David Tepper’s decision to walk away from a construction project in South Carolina on a new team practice facility. A federal judge approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million on Friday, according to the Associated Press.
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
Giants Out to Spoil Commanders' Run
If the Giants want to improve their playoff chances, they need to start by thwarting the Commanders' run game.
Yardbarker
The Eagles are well prepared for the expected changes within their coaching staff
When a football team like the Eagles are 12-1, most if not all of their top assistants will be favorites for head coaching jobs for teams around the league that are looking to emulate their success. Philadelphia is well-versed in that thought process. After the team won the Super Bowl...
Giants rule 3 out, 5 questionable vs. Commanders
The New York Giants will visit the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday night and will do so down several key players. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu will once again sit this one out, but there was some good news on several other players.
NBC Sports
CeeDee Lamb on T.Y. Hilton: I’m helping him and he’s helping me
The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they’re working to integrate him into their offense as quickly as possible, but the longtime Colts star may be able to benefit the team beyond any catches he might make on the field. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb talked...
NBC Sports
Commanders list Chase Young as questionable
Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been back on the active roster for some time, but he has yet to play his first game since last November’s ACL tear and the team isn’t saying if he will be on the field against the Giants on Sunday night. Young...
