ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triad-city-beat.com

Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
visitraleigh.com

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Places to Spend New Year’s

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Charlotte Douglas Airport Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of flights were delayed again on Friday at Charlotte Douglas Airport. According to Flight Aware, 304 flights were delayed and 16 were cancelled at CLT as of 11:00pm Friday. More the 400 flights were delayed Thursday at CLT, the official start of the Christmas travel rush.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition

Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
MATTHEWS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy