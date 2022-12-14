Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
triad-city-beat.com
Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Places to Spend New Year’s
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Three Carolina housing markets named among top 10 to watch in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Three metros in the Carolinas have earned a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ annual list of the 10 real estate markets to watch in the upcoming year and beyond. In fact, all 10 real estate markets on the list are found in the South. Charlotte, however, is not among them.
wccbcharlotte.com
More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Charlotte Douglas Airport Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of flights were delayed again on Friday at Charlotte Douglas Airport. According to Flight Aware, 304 flights were delayed and 16 were cancelled at CLT as of 11:00pm Friday. More the 400 flights were delayed Thursday at CLT, the official start of the Christmas travel rush.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”
Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
wraltechwire.com
Another Raleigh real estate boom in 2023? Region will ‘outperform’ in 2023, economist says
RALEIGH – The National Association of REALTORS expects that the real estate market in the Raleigh metropolitan statistical area will outperform the nation in 2023. So much so that the forecast, released this week by the NAR ranks the Raleigh region as the second most likely real estate market to “outperform other metro areas in 2023.”
'They are absolutely essential' | Charlotte group warns traffic will 'double' unless leaders act
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit that promotes "smart growth" is encouraging city leaders to prioritize transit in 2023. "By 2040, so just 17 years from now, we could have double the number of daily vehicle trips, double the number of cars out on our roads," Meg Fencil, Director of Engagement and Impact at Sustain Charlotte, said.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Thank you, Bill: CBS 17 celebrates the career and retirement of Meteorologist Bill Reh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired. All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades. Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the...
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
kiss951.com
Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition
Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
qcnews.com
Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
