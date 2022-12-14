Read full article on original website
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball wins clash of Class AA teams
Using a balanced scoring effort, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball team scored a 73-54 win over Bishop Ludden in a game between two Class AA powers on Saturday.
C-NS, Auburn, Cazenovia, F-M are team winners at George Constantino Memorial Invitational (130 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and Auburn boys were both victorious in the morning competition and the Cazenovia girls and Fayetteville-Manlius boys won the afternoon event during the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at the SRC Arena on Saturday. Morning session.
Boys basketball: CBA defense stifles Bishop Ludden, 64-24 (50 photos)
Liverpool, N.Y. -- The Christian Brothers Academy boys basketball team used a stifling defense in its 64-24 victory over Bishop Ludden in the Zebra Classic on Saturday at Liverpool High School. The victory now gives the Brothers a 55-54 advantage in the series, known as “Holy War,” a rivalry that...
Syracuse basketball dispatches Cornell. Now it gets real in ACC play (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It was a tale of two halves at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Syracuse University basketball team played its best in the one that mattered more.
Too tired to kick, his selfless act sums up Syracuse’s unlikely champs: ‘A magical bunch of misfits’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nathan Opoku had nothing left to give. He had taken the Orange as far as he could. Further than any team in program history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse stops Cornell’s 3-point barrage, wins 5th-straight game (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cornell made the trip up Route 81 on Saturday to engage in some mid-afternoon fun here at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Big Red had its way with Syracuse early, busting out to an 11-point lead midway through the first half. But then Syracuse turned up its defense, made some 3s and went into the break tied at 37.
syracuse.com
Storied CNY boys basketball rivalry that began same day as JFK assassination is virtually even
Two of Central New York’s most storied boys basketball programs in 1963 initiated a rivalry that has spanned six decades of intense battles on the hardwood. The latest chapter of that rivalry will be written on Saturday when Christian Brothers Academy and Bishop Ludden meet in the annual Zebra Classic for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Liverpool High School.
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
High school roundup: Auburn girls basketball gets ‘good team win’ over Fulton
Auburn jumped out to an early lead and used solid contributions from the entire team to cruise to a girls basketball victory Friday night in Fulton.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Cornell
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-63 victory against Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Cornell_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse stops Cornell’s 3-point...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
See: Robert Anae’s contract at N.C. State. How much is former Syracuse offensive coordinator earning in new job?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive coordinator Robert Anae has signed a three-year deal with N.C. State, his official contract with the university states. Syracuse.com acquired the contract Saturday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed earlier this week.
SU flips commitment of Ty Gordon, class of 2023 Virginia defensive lineman
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just days until the early signing period for Division I football begins, Syracuse football is still adding to its class. Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Haymarket, Virginia, announced Saturday via Twitter he was flipping his commitment from Old Dominion to SU. Gordon attends Battlefield...
Jim Boeheim fights off tears talking about Louis Orr: ‘It was hard coaching today’ (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim’s eyes moistened and his voice quivered. “It was hard coaching today,’’ he said. “Really hard.’’. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sean Tucker, Syracuse’s star running back, declares for 2023 NFL Draft, will skip bowl game
Syracuse, N.Y. — The days of Syracuse football fans finding out whether Sean Tucker was pleased or not with the Orange’s game each week are over. Tucker, SU’s record-breaking running back, announced on Saturday he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He will not appear in...
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Syracuse basketball coasts by cold-shooting Cornell with 78-63 win
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange fought its way back into the game late in the first half and then took control with a run early in the second half. Syracuse spotted Cornell an 11-point lead and then roared past the Big Red with a 31-point swing en route to a 78-63 win at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.
Roosevelt Bouie’s last phone call with Louis Orr: ‘I guess he just wanted to have a normal conversation’
Syracuse, N.Y. – About a month ago, Roosevelt Bouie got a phone call from Louis Orr. The two former Syracuse teammates tried to talk every so often, but sometimes the time in between conversations would be a little more than either intended.
