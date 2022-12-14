ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Cornell

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-63 victory against Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Cornell_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse stops Cornell’s 3-point...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
